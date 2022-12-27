Read full article on original website
Related
kcaw.org
A volcano rocks and tour buses roll as Sitka looks back on a ‘boom’ year in 2022
380,000 – The record-breaking number of cruise passengers who visited Sitka this summer. Sitka saw its biggest cruise season in history this year, and while we didn’t quite see the numbers that were predicted, it was nonetheless a boom, with 380,000 visitors ultimately reaching Sitka’s shores. And downtown looked different this summer: Lincoln Street was often closed, with food vendors and bathroom trailers sharing street space. And that space was tight, with thousands of visitors filling the sidewalks amid street closures and construction.
kcaw.org
Ryan Silva 1979-2022: A passion for the outdoors and for Sitka
Note: This obituary first appeared on Legacy.com, and was provided to KCAW by the family. We are sad to announce the passing of Ryan Silva of Sitka, Alaska, formerly of Chelmsford, MA. He died at the age of 43 on December 18, 2022. Ryan had a passion for the outdoors...
kcaw.org
Sitka Parks & Rec serves up a new season of City League Volleyball
Barb Morse, interim Parks & Rec coordinator, says activities held during winter break are beginning to wrap up, but her office is already gearing up for the new year: The City League Basketball Tournament starts next week (January 2), and open gyms will begin to feature open volleyball, in anticipation of the beginning of the City League Volleyball season which begins at the end of January. City League Volleyball is co-ed, and there are teams for all skill levels. The successful revival of Parks & Rec relies on its volunteer program, and Morse says interested residents can reach her at recreation@cityofsitka.org or 747-4031.
kcaw.org
On split vote, bus permit fee hike advances at assembly table
When the Sitka Assembly met on Tuesday (12-27-22), it approved several updates to rules concerning commercial vendor and vehicle permitting at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Some, like additional incentives for electric vehicles, passed smoothly, while others, like increasing the permit rate for large buses, will need more votes in order to pass on second reading.
kcaw.org
Former Sitka police officer’s death ruled a suicide
The recent death of a former Sitka police officer has been ruled a suicide. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation on Friday (12-23-22) released the results of a preliminary investigation into the death of 43-year-old Ryan Silva. Sitka police and Alaska Wildlife Troopers responded to the report of an unexpected death...
Comments / 0