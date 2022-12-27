ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallassee, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tallasseetribune.com

Ivey makes surprise visit to Tutwiler Women’s Facility

Governor Kay Ivey made a surprise appearance earlier this week to two Alabama Department of Corrections’ (ADOC) correctional facilities, including in a facility in Elmore County. According to a press release from the Governor's office, Ivey on Tuesday and Wednesday stopped by the facilities to demonstrate her appreciation and...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy