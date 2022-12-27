Please share and help spread the word! The shelter is full. Adoption policy and application information are here. Adoption fees are waived to qualified candidates. The shelter is adopting animals via appointment only. Please view the animals available for adoption and fill out an application. Please review the terms and conditions for the adoption policy and fees. Applications will be reviewed and if we feel you may be the best match for the animal we will call you for a meet and greet. Meet & Greets are scheduled 7 days per week.

STRATFORD, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO