These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
New Year's Eve live event: Eastchester, NY 10709Bassey BYEastchester, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
iheart.com
Stratford Animal Rescue Society is FULL and Needs Your Help!
Please share and help spread the word! The shelter is full. Adoption policy and application information are here. Adoption fees are waived to qualified candidates. The shelter is adopting animals via appointment only. Please view the animals available for adoption and fill out an application. Please review the terms and conditions for the adoption policy and fees. Applications will be reviewed and if we feel you may be the best match for the animal we will call you for a meet and greet. Meet & Greets are scheduled 7 days per week.
NBC Connecticut
30 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Waterbury
Thirty people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on High Street around 2 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire showing from the front side of the building. There was also heavy fire on the third floor.
westportjournal.com
Firefighters extricate driver trapped in parkway crash
WESTPORT — Firefighters rescued a driver trapped in a vehicle that crashed Friday afternoon on the Merritt Parkway. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the single-vehicle accident, between the parkway’s southbound exits 41 and 40, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, according to the fire report. The...
trumbulltimes.com
Fire destroys Bridgeport family's home on son's 14th birthday
BRIDGEPORT — Jose Padilla had just gotten up from bed to go to the bathroom and check on his kids late Wednesday night when he saw something strange outside his Central Avenue home. “When I looked out the window there was black smoke,” Padilla said. He felt heat...
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
Pet of the Week: Clementine!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Marlborough farm
MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
Potential Rabies Warning Issued After Cat Surrendered To Madison Animal Shelter Tests Positive
Officials have issued a potential rabies exposure warning after a cat surrendered to an animal shelter in Madison tested positive for the deadly virus. The cat is described as a four-month-old male domestic short-haired cat; black with white on the nose, paws, and chest, and was surrendered to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison on Thursday, December 22, Madison Health Officer Mike Fitzpatrick said.
NBC Connecticut
After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up
The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage. Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.
westportjournal.com
Fire officials: Lithium batteries ignite blaze in garbage truck
WESTPORT — Fire erupted in a garbage truck Thursday afternoon, triggered when lithium batteries exploded in its load of trash, according to the fire report. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. Thursday when firefighters were dispatched to Fairview Drive where fire in a garbage truck was reported.
westportjournal.com
Different kind of demo: House ‘deconstructed’ by nonprofit
WESTPORT — The town has seen plenty of pricey-home teardowns over the years. Often, the homes appear perfectly fine, and their destruction leaves people shaking their heads. But a different sort of demolition is under way on Saugatuck Shores. A two-story house just over the bridge is being “deconstructed”...
Christmas miracle: Conn. dog survives poisoning from eating over 40 pieces of gum
This Christmas, a dog from Hamden survived a scary poisoning that could have been fatal.
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol
Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
Melville Man Kept Dog In 'Putrid' Cage For 10 Days Straight, Officials Say
A man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly keeping a dog in a filthy cage for 10 days straight, officials said. Suffolk County resident Peter Miller, age 57, of Melville, kept his male bull terrier “Buster” in a cage with "deplorable" conditions without taking the animal out of the cage or cleaning it at all for 10 days, according to an announcement by the Suffolk County Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals from Friday, Dec. 30.
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Officials: Six homes catch fire in Bridgeport, multiple people displaced
The flames broke out on the first floor of one of the homes on Central Avenue around 12 a.m. Thursday
Man found dead near dumpster in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are investigating after a man was found dead near a dumpster Thursday morning. At around 5:26 a.m., Bristol police responded to the area of 10 North Main Street for a deceased man lying near a garbage dumpster. Police said the man had been identified,...
