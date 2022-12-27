This is how the Times of Wayne County comes together. No, there are no big offices with scads of staff running around, pushing to make deadline for the next edition. This staff consists of Me and Wife Patti, in an approximately 12x12 bedroom in a our two bedroom house in Walworth. Our desks are about 4+ feet apart with another, with an unused desk on the other side of the room. The small closet is the supplies storage room and dust collector.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO