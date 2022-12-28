Read full article on original website
Scientists may have discovered the first remains of a mammal eaten by dinosaurs
Paleontologists have uncovered the first known incident of a mammal being eaten by a dinosaur. Hold your horses. Scientists have confirmed that the mammal would not have been a human ancestor. Published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, the findings point to a 120-million-year-old fossil of a small, feathered dinosaur...
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
IGN
Most Ancient DNA Ever Discovered Reveals a Thriving Ecosystem Lost to Time
Scientists have identified the most ancient DNA ever discovered, and in the process revealed a complex ecosystem that existed two million years ago in modern day Greenland, according to the results of a new study published in the journal Nature. The double helix-shaped molicule Deoxyribonucleic acid (or DNA for short)...
Gizmodo
Scientists Find a Mammal's Foot Inside a Dinosaur, a Fossil First
Paleontologists taking a second look at a species of small, four-winged dinosaur have found a fossilized mammalian foot in the predator’s stomach. It’s the first concrete evidence of dinosaurs eating mammals, the researchers say. Specimens of the dinosaur, Microraptor zhaoinus, have been discovered containing ancient birds, fish, and lizards, so the mammalian find is just the latest known source of protein for this spunky hunter. The team who re-scrutinized the Microraptor fossil published their findings today in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
Scientists discovered an animal that survives by eating its own brain
A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Modern Humans Interbred And Coexisted Side-By-Side W/Neanderthals In Europe For Roughly 3,000 Years, Says New Research
Researchers in Leiden, Netherlands, recently analyzed dozens of ancient artifacts indicating that modern humans coexisted with Neanderthals for several thousand years. The research indicates an overlap of modern humans and neanderthals in France and northern Spain "for much longer than previously thought." [i]
Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"
Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
AccuWeather
Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River
(CNN) -- Recently exposed sandbars along the drought-stricken Mississippi River have caught the attention of fossil hunters, leading to two exceptional finds from a rare ice age species. Wiley Prewitt was exploring a newly exposed area on October 26 when he came across a rather large tooth poking out of...
