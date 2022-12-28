ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
IGN

Most Ancient DNA Ever Discovered Reveals a Thriving Ecosystem Lost to Time

Scientists have identified the most ancient DNA ever discovered, and in the process revealed a complex ecosystem that existed two million years ago in modern day Greenland, according to the results of a new study published in the journal Nature. The double helix-shaped molicule Deoxyribonucleic acid (or DNA for short)...
Gizmodo

Scientists Find a Mammal's Foot Inside a Dinosaur, a Fossil First

Paleontologists taking a second look at a species of small, four-winged dinosaur have found a fossilized mammalian foot in the predator’s stomach. It’s the first concrete evidence of dinosaurs eating mammals, the researchers say. Specimens of the dinosaur, Microraptor zhaoinus, have been discovered containing ancient birds, fish, and lizards, so the mammalian find is just the latest known source of protein for this spunky hunter. The team who re-scrutinized the Microraptor fossil published their findings today in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
Vice

Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
Rabih Hammoud

AccuWeather

Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River

(CNN) -- Recently exposed sandbars along the drought-stricken Mississippi River have caught the attention of fossil hunters, leading to two exceptional finds from a rare ice age species. Wiley Prewitt was exploring a newly exposed area on October 26 when he came across a rather large tooth poking out of...
