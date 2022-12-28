Read full article on original website
Scientists may have discovered the first remains of a mammal eaten by dinosaurs
Paleontologists have uncovered the first known incident of a mammal being eaten by a dinosaur. Hold your horses. Scientists have confirmed that the mammal would not have been a human ancestor. Published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, the findings point to a 120-million-year-old fossil of a small, feathered dinosaur...
"Very rare discovery" of fossil unveils a dinosaur eating a mammal
It's not uncommon for scientists to uncover new fossils from the ages of dinosaurs, but every now and then, a discovery reveals much rarer information. Scientists unearthed the fossil of the small and feathered microraptor zhaoianus back in 2000, but only recently did one researcher catch a "very rare discovery" — another animal inside of its remains. Professor Hans Larsson of Montreal's McGill University found that the fossil actually displayed the foot of an ancient mammal right between the ribs. But don't worry — researcher David Hone of the Queen Mary University of London said it "would absolutely not have been a...
Which animal species has existed the longest?
"Living fossils" like Triops tadpole shrimps are believed to have rubbed shoulders with the dinosaurs, but which animal has been on Earth the longest?
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
Prehistoric 50-Foot Whale Discovered in Deep Jungle Valley by Accident
The ribs of the near-complete fossil, estimated to be at least 85,000 years old, were seen sticking out of the ground by an archaeologist and a local collector.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
A crocodile that coexisted with dinosaurs is discovered by scientists
University of São Paulo researchers have discovered a new crocodile species that lived alongside dinosaurs. These giant crocodiles lived between 72 and 66 million years ago in modern-day Brazil. Called "Titanochampsa iorii," the crocodile was between 10-20 feet long (3-6 meters), and it had a very sturdy bite, according...
Rare evidence that dinosaurs feasted on mammals uncovered
Sometime during the Cretaceous Period 120 million years ago a dinosaur wolfed down its last meal — a small mammal the size of a mouse. And it's still there.
'Extinct' Creatures Appear on Galapagos Island After 5,000 Years
The Galápagos Islands are a remote archipelago in the Pacific Ocean home to a wide variety of unique flora and fauna species.
Woolly Mammoth Hybrids Could Be Roaming Earth in Just Five Years
Scientists are hoping to create Asian elephants that can withstand sub-zero temperatures like mammoths once did in order to help conserve the Arctic.
Jawbone Discovery Suggests Modern Mammals Originated in The Southern Hemisphere
It has taken over two decades and one pandemic for paleontologists to unite the fossilized remains of the earliest mammal ancestors and find that their evolution which gave rise to modern humans, may have begun in the Southern Hemisphere – and not in the north as scientists have long thought.
12 Unsolved Mysteries from 2022
2022 featured a bevy of odd incidents and curious discoveries which remain unexplained as the year draws to a close. From decades-old 'ghost mail' that was inexplicably delivered to a woman in New York and a phantom pruner annoying a neighborhood in Texas to an ancient mass frog grave unearthed in Britain and a series of puzzling holes (seen above) found on the Atlantic Ocean floor, the past twelve months were riddled with inexplicable events that provided more questions than answers.
This Elephant Trots Through a Sea Of Deadly Hippos and Doesn’t Care
This Elephant Trots Through a Sea Of Deadly Hippos and Doesn't Care. Elephants are kind animals who capture our thoughts and hearts. These are enormous sentient beings. Asian elephants can grow to a height of over 11 feet and weigh up to 12,000 pounds. African elephants can grow from eight to thirteen feet tall and weigh over 18,000 pounds. These beautiful creatures can live for 60 to 70 years.
Scientists Discover 168 Mysterious Nazca Geoglyphs in The Desert Sands of Peru
The Nazca desert in Peru is like an art gallery for the gods above. Yet even with decades of surveyance from the skies, we've barely explored a small wing of this fading collection of giants among the stones. Last year, an archaeologist in Peru told The Guardian he thought scientists...
Archaeologists uncover oldest known weapon tips used in Americas
Archaeologists have uncovered projectile points used by early Americans in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the continent.Researchers, including those from the Oregon State University in the US, say the findings help fill gaps in the history of how early humans in the Americas crafted and used stone weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points are razor sharp, ranging from about 1.3-5cm (0.5-2in) long, and are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to the study, published last week in the journal Science Advances.The projectile points are characterised by two distinct ends – one...
Dinosaur Fossil Reveals Bones of a Mammal in Its Stomach
A Microraptor fossilPhoto byWikimedia Commons. A team of scientists from the US, UK, Canada, and China made a unique discovery while analyzing a 120 million-year-old dinosaur fossil. For the only second time in the history of dinosaur research, we have proof of dinosaur-eating mammals.
This Angry Elephant Charges A Huge Hippo in Wild Video
African elephants are the largest land-dwelling mammals on Earth. They can weigh up to 14,000 pounds. Hippos are highly aggressive creatures when they feel threatened and could be responsible for up to 3,000 fatalities every year. Both elephant and hippo populations are at risk due to habitat loss, poaching, and...
Scientists believe a large species of Rhinoceros lived alongside humans over 29,000 years ago
Elasmotherium; the Siberian 'Unicorn'Photo byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. The Elasmotherium, also known as the giant rhinoceros or the Siberian unicorn, was a species of rhinoceros that lived during the Pleistocene era. It was a massive animal, with some specimens reaching up to five meters in length and three meters in height.
