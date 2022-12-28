ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Very rare discovery" of fossil unveils a dinosaur eating a mammal

It's not uncommon for scientists to uncover new fossils from the ages of dinosaurs, but every now and then, a discovery reveals much rarer information. Scientists unearthed the fossil of the small and feathered microraptor zhaoianus back in 2000, but only recently did one researcher catch a "very rare discovery" — another animal inside of its remains. Professor Hans Larsson of Montreal's McGill University found that the fossil actually displayed the foot of an ancient mammal right between the ribs. But don't worry — researcher David Hone of the Queen Mary University of London said it "would absolutely not have been a...
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
12 Unsolved Mysteries from 2022

2022 featured a bevy of odd incidents and curious discoveries which remain unexplained as the year draws to a close. From decades-old 'ghost mail' that was inexplicably delivered to a woman in New York and a phantom pruner annoying a neighborhood in Texas to an ancient mass frog grave unearthed in Britain and a series of puzzling holes (seen above) found on the Atlantic Ocean floor, the past twelve months were riddled with inexplicable events that provided more questions than answers.
This Elephant Trots Through a Sea Of Deadly Hippos and Doesn’t Care

This Elephant Trots Through a Sea Of Deadly Hippos and Doesn't Care. Elephants are kind animals who capture our thoughts and hearts. These are enormous sentient beings. Asian elephants can grow to a height of over 11 feet and weigh up to 12,000 pounds. African elephants can grow from eight to thirteen feet tall and weigh over 18,000 pounds. These beautiful creatures can live for 60 to 70 years.
Archaeologists uncover oldest known weapon tips used in Americas

Archaeologists have uncovered projectile points used by early Americans in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the continent.Researchers, including those from the Oregon State University in the US, say the findings help fill gaps in the history of how early humans in the Americas crafted and used stone weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points are razor sharp, ranging from about 1.3-5cm (0.5-2in) long, and are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to the study, published last week in the journal Science Advances.The projectile points are characterised by two distinct ends – one...
Dinosaur Fossil Reveals Bones of a Mammal in Its Stomach

A Microraptor fossilPhoto byWikimedia Commons. A team of scientists from the US, UK, Canada, and China made a unique discovery while analyzing a 120 million-year-old dinosaur fossil. For the only second time in the history of dinosaur research, we have proof of dinosaur-eating mammals.
This Angry Elephant Charges A Huge Hippo in Wild Video

African elephants are the largest land-dwelling mammals on Earth. They can weigh up to 14,000 pounds. Hippos are highly aggressive creatures when they feel threatened and could be responsible for up to 3,000 fatalities every year. Both elephant and hippo populations are at risk due to habitat loss, poaching, and...
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

