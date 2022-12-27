ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, MO

Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Dec. 30, 2022

Burton “Burt” Bower, 69, of Boonville and formerly of Fayette, died Dec. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Carr-Yager Funeral Home. Christopher Tillman Moore, 37, of Boonville died Dec. 14, 2022. A visitation was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at Truth Tabernacle, 1232 Bingham Road, Boonville.
BOONVILLE, MO
'Spunky' at 100 years old, Columbia woman celebrates her big birthday

Harriet Martin dreamed of getting a 100-year birthday wish from the "Today" show's former weatherman Willard Scott. If Scott were still around, she would have received one Saturday. Instead, a Christmas tree and 6-foot gingerbread people were set aside in a community room at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace retirement center...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia couple creates Gallery 717 in their yard for miniature artwork

The tiniest “residents” of 717 Westport Drive are regularly treated to lavish parties, drive-in movies, holiday dinners and, most important, an abundance of art to gaze at with their plastic, unmoving eyes. Standing at no more than 3 inches tall, the figurines are regulars at Gallery 717, a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Trash, recycling unaffected by holiday weekend

Despite the new year, trash and recycling pickup in Columbia will not be disrupted on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Columbia, the weekly scheduled pickup of household trash and recycling will proceed as normal.
COLUMBIA, MO
City accepting petitions to run for council through Jan. 10

The City of Columbia is accepting petitions to run for the First and Fifth Ward seats on the Columbia City Council. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Jan. 10. Residents who would like to run for either council seat must file a petition for office with the Columbia City Clerk's Office.
COLUMBIA, MO
When compassion meets bureaucracy, people are left out in the cold

The thought of about 100 unsheltered people left to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures on Columbia streets the day after we celebrated, commercially or religiously, Jesus being born in a manager is jarring. All because Dec. 26 was a national holiday. All because the so called “warming centers” were closed because they are always closed on holidays.
COLUMBIA, MO
Public hearing to be held to gather input on city funding

A public hearing for housing and community development needs will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 11, in rooms 1A/1B of City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. A news release from Columbia's Housing Programs Division said the city estimates that it will receive about $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funds (CDBG) and $600,000 in HOME funds in the fiscal year budget of 2024.
COLUMBIA, MO
Thursday high temperature in Columbia sets record for Dec. 29

Thursday’s high temperature in Columbia set an all-time record for the date of Dec. 29. Temperatures peaked at 73 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, which was 6 degrees higher than the previous record, set in 1984. That record was 67 degrees, said Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
COLUMBIA, MO
New laws take effect for Columbia residents New Year's Day

Boone County residents will see several key laws take effect at the beginning of the new year, including multiple tax related measures. Starting Jan. 1, Boone County will institute the "Wayfair Tax," a use tax on all online purchases from vendors outside Missouri.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Cole County judge blocks effort to deny Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood

Lawmakers cannot use appropriation bills to limit the list of eligible Medicaid providers, a Cole County judge ruled Wednesday in a decision allowing payments for health services provided by Planned Parenthood. Circuit Judge Jon Beetem, ruling in a case filed by the two Planned Parenthood affiliates in Missouri, directed the...
COLE COUNTY, MO
COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic to be held Jan. 5

The Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 pm. Jan. 5 at Riechmann Indoor Pavilion in Stephens Lake Park. The clinic is open to the public. Attendees are not required to schedule an appointment before the event, according to a news release from Public Health and Human Services.
COLUMBIA, MO
Hickman girls, boys basketball teams roll to tournament finals

Hickman girls basketball entered Thursday’s Jefferson Bank Classic semifinal against Helias receiving votes in the latest Class 6 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Crusaders entered the showdown as the top-ranked team in Class 5 with a 9-0 record.
COLUMBIA, MO
Tigers overcome sluggish start, survive late rally to knock off Kentucky

After going 11-2 in nonconference play for the second season in a row, Missouri women’s basketball kicked off Southeastern Conference play against Kentucky, the reigning conference tournament champions. After a sluggish start offensively Thursday at Mizzou Arena, the Tigers used a big second quarter to come away with a 74-71 victory over the Wildcats.
COLUMBIA, MO

