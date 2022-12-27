Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Dec. 30, 2022
Burton “Burt” Bower, 69, of Boonville and formerly of Fayette, died Dec. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Carr-Yager Funeral Home. Christopher Tillman Moore, 37, of Boonville died Dec. 14, 2022. A visitation was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at Truth Tabernacle, 1232 Bingham Road, Boonville.
Columbia Missourian
'Spunky' at 100 years old, Columbia woman celebrates her big birthday
Harriet Martin dreamed of getting a 100-year birthday wish from the "Today" show's former weatherman Willard Scott. If Scott were still around, she would have received one Saturday. Instead, a Christmas tree and 6-foot gingerbread people were set aside in a community room at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace retirement center...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia couple creates Gallery 717 in their yard for miniature artwork
The tiniest “residents” of 717 Westport Drive are regularly treated to lavish parties, drive-in movies, holiday dinners and, most important, an abundance of art to gaze at with their plastic, unmoving eyes. Standing at no more than 3 inches tall, the figurines are regulars at Gallery 717, a...
Columbia Missourian
Trash, recycling unaffected by holiday weekend
Despite the new year, trash and recycling pickup in Columbia will not be disrupted on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Columbia, the weekly scheduled pickup of household trash and recycling will proceed as normal.
Columbia Missourian
City accepting petitions to run for council through Jan. 10
The City of Columbia is accepting petitions to run for the First and Fifth Ward seats on the Columbia City Council. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Jan. 10. Residents who would like to run for either council seat must file a petition for office with the Columbia City Clerk's Office.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia rooftop bar closing after four years of service
Pressed – a rooftop bar in downtown Columbia – was open to the public one final time for New Year's Eve. The bar announced Dec. 16 on its Instagram that it would be closing to the public at the end of the year.
Columbia Missourian
When compassion meets bureaucracy, people are left out in the cold
The thought of about 100 unsheltered people left to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures on Columbia streets the day after we celebrated, commercially or religiously, Jesus being born in a manager is jarring. All because Dec. 26 was a national holiday. All because the so called “warming centers” were closed because they are always closed on holidays.
Columbia Missourian
Public hearing to be held to gather input on city funding
A public hearing for housing and community development needs will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 11, in rooms 1A/1B of City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. A news release from Columbia's Housing Programs Division said the city estimates that it will receive about $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funds (CDBG) and $600,000 in HOME funds in the fiscal year budget of 2024.
Columbia Missourian
Thursday high temperature in Columbia sets record for Dec. 29
Thursday’s high temperature in Columbia set an all-time record for the date of Dec. 29. Temperatures peaked at 73 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, which was 6 degrees higher than the previous record, set in 1984. That record was 67 degrees, said Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Columbia Missourian
Limited resources left people unsheltered for hours on frigid holiday Monday
Despite a range of actions the city and others have taken to help people who are homeless in Columbia, they still have few places to get out of the cold when their usual shelters are closed. How some people struggled through this past Monday made this problem clear. Some in...
Columbia Missourian
New laws take effect for Columbia residents New Year's Day
Boone County residents will see several key laws take effect at the beginning of the new year, including multiple tax related measures. Starting Jan. 1, Boone County will institute the "Wayfair Tax," a use tax on all online purchases from vendors outside Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
Cole County judge blocks effort to deny Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood
Lawmakers cannot use appropriation bills to limit the list of eligible Medicaid providers, a Cole County judge ruled Wednesday in a decision allowing payments for health services provided by Planned Parenthood. Circuit Judge Jon Beetem, ruling in a case filed by the two Planned Parenthood affiliates in Missouri, directed the...
Columbia Missourian
COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic to be held Jan. 5
The Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 pm. Jan. 5 at Riechmann Indoor Pavilion in Stephens Lake Park. The clinic is open to the public. Attendees are not required to schedule an appointment before the event, according to a news release from Public Health and Human Services.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman girls, boys basketball teams roll to tournament finals
Hickman girls basketball entered Thursday’s Jefferson Bank Classic semifinal against Helias receiving votes in the latest Class 6 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Crusaders entered the showdown as the top-ranked team in Class 5 with a 9-0 record.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers overcome sluggish start, survive late rally to knock off Kentucky
After going 11-2 in nonconference play for the second season in a row, Missouri women’s basketball kicked off Southeastern Conference play against Kentucky, the reigning conference tournament champions. After a sluggish start offensively Thursday at Mizzou Arena, the Tigers used a big second quarter to come away with a 74-71 victory over the Wildcats.
Comments / 0