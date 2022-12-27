Read full article on original website
Happy Friday! Today started out on the rainy side, with thunderstorms bearing down on all of Acadiana. After reports of flooding came in from St. Landry parish, all of us can breathe a sigh of relief, as the rain has passed to our east, leaving us with partly skies. New Year's Eve looks to be a very nice night for fireworks with no rain or storms forecasted, as temperatures dip into the low 50s. A light jacket should be enough to stick through the chillier temperatures. New Year's Day looks to be the same with partly cloudy skies sticking around as clouds build overnight to a very stormy and rainy day for Monday and Tuesday. Storms could be rather strong with this system as models come into agreement on the timing of the storms. Most of it appears to be heading to our north, but this doesn't mean we can't catch the tail end of the strong weather. Definitely want to stay in the loop on Monday and Tuesday for more updates on this system. After the storms, we expect a much cooler end to the week with lows in the low 40s/upper 30s as we round out the first week of 2023.
NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
Scattered showers have already been indicated by weather service radar installations in Lake Charles and Shreveport this morning. Those weather radar sites will likely find their screens filled with indications of even more showers and thunderstorms as we move through today and Friday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in...
Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
The warm up has begun! Look for even warmer days on Wednesday and Thursday before our next round of storms arrive on Friday. Temperatures topped out around 60 in many spots today across Southeast Louisiana!. A bit of a breeze kicks in on Wednesday but helps highs to top out...
Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
St. Landry Parish Government is closing the following roads due to flooding:. Additional roads may close as water levels rise. St. Landry Parish Public Works crews are on the roads clearing roadways and ditches of debris. Sandbags are available at the Yambilee Building (1939 W. Landry, Opelousas).
Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money and a cellphone, The Times-Picayune reported. Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold trapped people inside their homes and knocked out power in places from Maine to Seattle. The National Weather Service says about 60% of the U.S. population has faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning during the widespread Arctic Blast. The storm is now blamed for at least 49 deaths across the country.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s “Celebration Riverboat” is getting ready to set sail in California during the 134th “Tournament of Roses” parade on Monday, Jan. 2. This is the second year Louisiana has participated with a float of its own in the rose parade,...
Master Gardeners are members of the local community who take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens. They are enthusiastic, willing to learn and help others, and able to communicate with diverse groups of people. What really sets Master Gardeners apart from other home gardeners is...
NEW ORLEANS — Many Christmas trees are destined for a landfill as we kick off the new year, but here in Louisiana, the old trees play an important part in preserving our coast. Discarded Christmas trees can be picked up curbside or dropped off at some locations to be...
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In Louisiana, the weather is always challenging for agricultural producers and this year was no different. The beginning of October marks the start of the harvest season for sugarcane farmers. Coming off of days of back-to-back freezing temperatures, there were concerns about this year’s crop.
The weather outside is rarely frightful this time of year in south Louisiana, but temperatures do drop and those dreary overcast days persist until spring arrives. Time spent around a fire or inside a cozy state park cabin might be just the cure for those winter blues. We’ve compiled a few examples within a day’s drive.
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
