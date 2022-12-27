Happy Friday! Today started out on the rainy side, with thunderstorms bearing down on all of Acadiana. After reports of flooding came in from St. Landry parish, all of us can breathe a sigh of relief, as the rain has passed to our east, leaving us with partly skies. New Year's Eve looks to be a very nice night for fireworks with no rain or storms forecasted, as temperatures dip into the low 50s. A light jacket should be enough to stick through the chillier temperatures. New Year's Day looks to be the same with partly cloudy skies sticking around as clouds build overnight to a very stormy and rainy day for Monday and Tuesday. Storms could be rather strong with this system as models come into agreement on the timing of the storms. Most of it appears to be heading to our north, but this doesn't mean we can't catch the tail end of the strong weather. Definitely want to stay in the loop on Monday and Tuesday for more updates on this system. After the storms, we expect a much cooler end to the week with lows in the low 40s/upper 30s as we round out the first week of 2023.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO