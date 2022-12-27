ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Storm puts San Jose on flood watch

As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

After wild year, Bay Area real estate agents foresee cooler market in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO – From record sale prices to higher interest rates, 2022 was another wild one for the real estate market.Tim Yee, broker and president of REMAX Gold Bay Area, has 40 years of experience in California real estate. He described the market over the last few years as, "a wild and crazy ride."Sellers had the advantage at the beginning of the year, but the year is ending with the pendulum shifting towards favoring buyers."We'll see some price adjustments as the inventory grows. I think it's going to level out," Yee said. "The market, for the last few years in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flying Magazine

Museum Spotlight: Moffett Field, California

The Moffett Field Historical Society Museum's Lockheed U2C on display. [Credit: Moffett Field Historical Society Museum]. We all have our favorite aircraft—even the people who are charged with caring for them at the aviation museums across the country. Since December is the birthday month of powered flight, FLYING magazine reached out to museums across the country to find out which aircraft are the personal favorites of the museum staff as well as the museum visitors.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Almanac Online

New State of Mind pizzeria now open in Redwood City

Peninsula native Lars Smith is co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, which is adding a third outpost in Redwood City to its Los Altos and Palo Alto locations. (Photos by Magali Gauthier) With the Instagram announcement that “Christmas came early,” State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Requirement for San Jose gun owners to have liability insurance going into effect

SAN JOSE – San Jose residents who own guns will have to carry firearm liability insurance at the start of the new year. The ordinance, which is the first of its kind in the U.S., will work much like auto insurance, requiring gun owners to provide proof of gun liability insurance upon request.Gun liability insurance covers losses or damages resulting from the unintentional, negligent or reckless use of firearms, including death, injury and property damage.That coverage would be used to compensate the victims of unintentional shootings for medical, funeral or other costs associated with the shooting.A press release from the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

New gun insurance policy in San Jose to take effect Jan. 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — “This is not about invading anyone’s homes or private spaces or cars. There will be none of that,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, there will be a new gun insurance requirement in the city of San Jose. Liccardo says there will be no grace period […]
SAN JOSE, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morgan Hill, CA

Visit the city of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County, California, if you want to experience a luxurious getaway with endless recreation opportunities. The city is located in the southern part of Santa Clara Valley, bounded west by the Santa Cruz mountain range and east by the Diablo mountain range.
MORGAN HILL, CA
diablomag.com

Restaurant Review: Sons of Liberty Alehouse in Livermore

Don’t be fooled by the name. The Sons of Liberty Alehouse is neither a political firebrand hangout nor an alehouse—both its San Leandro and Livermore locations are welcoming, upscale gastropubs with inventive cocktails and delicious takes on traditional comfort food. Let’s start with the Sons of Liberty’s deviled...
LIVERMORE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley cement plant could shut down for good

An embattled cement plant near Cupertino might lose its permit to operate next year. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this month to start a process to consider revoking or amending Lehigh Southwest Cement Company’s use permit. The decision comes roughly a month after the company announced it would permanently shut down its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. Lehigh is the only cement manufacturer in the Bay Area. It currently operates as a cement distribution location.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Worried about tuition next year? Try the CA College Corps

Earning a bachelor's degree has increasingly become a surefire pathway toward employment for American youth — but not without financial drawbacks like student loans, which can follow graduates for decades. Governor Gavin Newsom has begun a program for low-income college students that helps pave the rocky road to graduation. The California College Corps, lauded by Newsom as the accomplishment he is "more proud of than anything (he's) been involved in",...
CALIFORNIA STATE

