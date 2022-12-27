Read full article on original website
Related
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
dailycoin.com
The Great Solana (SOL) Migration: Why Are Projects Moving to Other Chains?
Solana ecosystem projects like Magic Eden, DeGods, and y00ts have all announced plans to either go cross-chain or leave the blockchain altogether. Solana’s SOL token has lost over 96% of its value over the past year. Solana project exodus is perhaps related to the fact that disgraced crypto baron...
dailycoin.com
Pudgy Penguins NFTs Flip Bored Ape Yacht Club, Transactions Soar 597% in a Week
Pudgy Penguins spiked 597% in terms of weekly transaction volume. Sales volume topped Trump Cards, BAYC and Moonbirds NFTs. The NFT floor price of Pudgy Penguins hit an all-time high (ATH). The Pudgy Penguins NFT Collection on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain has stood the test of time and rebounded to attain...
dailycoin.com
Lesser Evil? Terra and FTX’s Role in Bringing Down the Crypto Market
FTX and Terra’s downfall made 2022 a difficult year for the crypto sector. On May 7, 2022, the default algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST) fell rapidly to 35 cents, starting the Terra crisis. Nansen identified seven addresses that exploited the Terra ecosystem’s weaknesses. The Terra collapse affected firms like...
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
NEW YORK — (AP) — New Year's celebrations are sweeping across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The new...
silverscreenandroll.com
Retired French Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
dailycoin.com
FTX Japan Announces Plans to Return Users’ Funds
FTX Japan has unveiled a roadmap to return funds to users through Liquid. A few weeks ago, FTX Japan disclosed that users’ funds were safe in cold wallets. FTX acquired Liquid Exchange in June to enter the Japanese cryptocurrency market. Users of FTX in Japan will be able to...
Comments / 0