The Great Solana (SOL) Migration: Why Are Projects Moving to Other Chains?

Solana ecosystem projects like Magic Eden, DeGods, and y00ts have all announced plans to either go cross-chain or leave the blockchain altogether. Solana’s SOL token has lost over 96% of its value over the past year. Solana project exodus is perhaps related to the fact that disgraced crypto baron...
Pudgy Penguins NFTs Flip Bored Ape Yacht Club, Transactions Soar 597% in a Week

Pudgy Penguins spiked 597% in terms of weekly transaction volume. Sales volume topped Trump Cards, BAYC and Moonbirds NFTs. The NFT floor price of Pudgy Penguins hit an all-time high (ATH). The Pudgy Penguins NFT Collection on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain has stood the test of time and rebounded to attain...
Lesser Evil? Terra and FTX’s Role in Bringing Down the Crypto Market

FTX and Terra’s downfall made 2022 a difficult year for the crypto sector. On May 7, 2022, the default algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST) fell rapidly to 35 cents, starting the Terra crisis. Nansen identified seven addresses that exploited the Terra ecosystem’s weaknesses. The Terra collapse affected firms like...
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view

NEW YORK — (AP) — New Year's celebrations are sweeping across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The new...
Retired French Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
FTX Japan Announces Plans to Return Users’ Funds

FTX Japan has unveiled a roadmap to return funds to users through Liquid. A few weeks ago, FTX Japan disclosed that users’ funds were safe in cold wallets. FTX acquired Liquid Exchange in June to enter the Japanese cryptocurrency market. Users of FTX in Japan will be able to...

