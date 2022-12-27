ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Are Parents! See Baby Nicolas’ Cutest Pictures

By Brianna Sainez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming baby No. 1, an adorable son named Nicolas Antonio, on December 3, 2022.

“We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is,” the new mom announced on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”

While parenthood is a new journey for the 90 Day Fiancé alums, the couple is enjoying their new life as a family of three.

“All 3 of us have been taking on a lot of steep learning curves these past two weeks,” Kara updated her followers later that month. “But I couldn’t be more proud to feel like Nicolas and I have really gotten quite good at nursing. I have always heard women talk about how special it is but until he was in my arms I didn’t understand how truly magical it is.”

Kara and Guillermo shocked fans alongside franchise costars, Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes, after both couples announced their pregnancies on the day of the August 2022 tell-all.

“Baby Rojer coming late November 2022,” the Virginia native captioned her Instagram video post in August 2022, which featured shots of her and her husband cradling her growing baby bump.

The soon-to-be parents opened up to host Shaun Robinson about the exciting milestone later that evening. “16 weeks, today,” she gushed. The TLC couple opted to wait until their due date to find out the gender.

Kara and Guillermo made their debut in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise in April 2022, after the pair met when Kara took a trip to the Dominican Republic, where the Venezuela native happened to be working.

“I was literally just sitting at a table working on my computer with my colleague and this waiter strolled up to our table and said, ‘Ladies, tequila time!’” she told producers about how they met. “And I was like, ‘Damn, he’s cute.’”

The pair exchanged numbers before eventually moving in together in the Dominican Republic. Eight months later, Guillermo proposed and Kara returned to the United States to begin filing for his K-1 visa.

Season 9 of the series documented the couple as they tackled their new life together in her hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. In Touch confirmed the couple got married on July 23, 2021, and their German Beer Hall wedding played out during a July 2022 episode of the long-running series.

Keep scrolling to see 90 Day Fiancé stars Kara and Guillermo’s son Nicolas’ baby album.

Comments / 10

Victoria
2d ago

congratulations 🎊 .. me personally could not stand this girl. but how exciting a new baby always brings joy 😊

