ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

PG&E makes first payment to Sonoma County organizations under Kincade Fire settlement

By EMMA MURPHY THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Stormy seas hamper Dungeness crab harvest for North Bay fleet

Mother Nature is dishing up another delay in the local Dungeness harvest, meaning fresh-caught crab is unlikely to hit local markets in time for New Year’s celebrations. The latest hitch in the thrice-delayed crab season for the North Bay is the weather forecast, with encroaching storms making the Saturday season opener miserable, if not outright hazardous, for the crab fleet.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay affordable housing gets built, but much more is needed

Sacramento has made it clear with more legislation in 2022 that it means business about building more housing, particularly what’s in reach for California households with below-median earnings. And while hundreds of such dwellings came out of the ground or were completed in the North Bay this year, they’re...
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Leader chosen for Sonoma County’s homeless services division

Dave Kiff has been named director of the new Sonoma County division in charge of services for the homeless, the county announced. Klif’s title will be director of the Homelessness Services Division within the Department of Health Services. He most recently served as interim executive director of Sonoma County Community Development Commission.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Restaurant at Sonoma County airport taking its final bow

Friday will be the last day for operations at the Sky Lounge Steak House & Sushi Bar, located just outside the baggage claim at the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, The Press Democrat newspaper reported. Airport officials told the Journal earlier this year that the business’s...
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa home-theater installer buys its own building

Audio Visual Engineering of Napa now owns its home at 461 Technology Way. The company purchased the 2,811-square-foot building on July 29 for $895,000 from wine industry services company G3 Enterprises Inc., according to Bay Area Development Company, a Small Business Administration financing conduit. It had been located in the Napa’s Kellebrew Building, 3149 California Blvd., Suite J, Napa.
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley, Solano restaurateurs take risks as industry emerges from pandemic shadow

Restaurateurs have been known to be unafraid of risk. This year, the North Bay saw some standout examples of restaurateurs boldly taking on new ventures. Christopher Kostow, owner of The Charter Oak in St. Helena and executive chef at The Restaurant at Meadowood, in the spring opened a deli called Loveski, located at Napa’s Oxbow Public Market.
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy