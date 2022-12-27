Read full article on original website
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
Machines Installed for Super Nintendo World Reservations at Universal Studios Hollywood
Machines have been installed in Universal Studios Hollywood to be used for making Super Nintendo World reservations. Super Nintendo World opens February 17, 2023. The land will not require advance reservations, but if it reaches capacity, guests will need to make a reservation via the Universal Studios Hollywood app or at these kiosks.
New Quidditch Captain Hogwarts House Tees and Ball Caps Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Now you can let everyone know you’re the captain of your Hogwarts house’s Quidditch team with one of these new T-shirts or ball caps from Universal Studios Hollywood! We found them in the Universal Studios Store. Gryffindor Quidditch Tee – $37. The Gryffindor shirt is red with...
