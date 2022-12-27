ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Machines Installed for Super Nintendo World Reservations at Universal Studios Hollywood

Machines have been installed in Universal Studios Hollywood to be used for making Super Nintendo World reservations. Super Nintendo World opens February 17, 2023. The land will not require advance reservations, but if it reaches capacity, guests will need to make a reservation via the Universal Studios Hollywood app or at these kiosks.

