SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — An elderly Port Charlotte man was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a child. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Thursday, December 29, deputies responded to a home where the man identified as 87-year-old Joseph Sorrentino was accused of molesting a young child.
A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
LAKELAND, Fla. — Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the deaths of a mother and her two young sons, ages 4 and 9, who were found in a submerged car in Lake Wire, authorities said. Rescuers responded just before 5:30 a.m. Friday to a call about...
ARCADIA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are still investigating a hit-and-run in Arcadia that left one man dead Christmas morning. At 7 a.m. on Christmas, a woman living along Hillsborough Avenue in Arcadia was woken up by sirens and flashing lights coming through her windows. “I thought...
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of two men that occurred this afternoon at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the unincorporated Lakeland area. Based on the investigation so far, deputies say there is no reason
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office revealed they are investigating a deceased male that was found this morning. The man was discovered in the area of Golf Course Blvd., in Punta Gorda. CCSO reports the death does not seem to be suspicious and there is...
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver fleeing from Cape Coral police lost control of their car on Christmas Day and slammed into a street sign in Southwest Cape Coral. The driver ran a red light around 4 p.m., according to the police department. When officers tried to pull them over, they took off.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a dead male found Friday morning around Golf Course Boulevard. According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found lying in a ditch facedown with their bike in unincorporated Charlotte County. The Charlotte County...
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died, and one person is in critical condition after a head-on collision Monday, Dec. 26, in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened along State Road 62 and Saffold Road at approximately 4:49 PM. FHP said one vehicle,...
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man stole a bottle of tequila from a Cape Coral liquor store by sliding it in his sweatpants and walking out the door. The bottle was stolen around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday from Paradise Spirits and Smoke off Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Lakeland man has been charged in the Christmas Eve murder of his wife. Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged 39-year-old Ronald Lockett, Jr. of Lakeland for First Degree Murder (F1) of his wife, 39-year-old Shameka Lockett. Ronald Lockett, Jr. is a
BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County hopes newly-hired park attendants will help prevent vandals from trashing area parks. Creekwood Park in Manatee County has become a favorite park for many 4-legged friends and their humans, like Jeff Logsdon. "The people here actually really care about this park," said Logsdon. This week,...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Monday in a head-on collision on State Road 62, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 35-year-old man from Bowling Green was heading east on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road, at about 4:45 p.m. when an oncoming car attempted to pass another vehicle.
A man and a woman face drug charges after Collier County deputies pulled them over in Immokalee and said the suspects possessed amphetamines. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, James Robert Pender, 36, a convicted felon wanted on a warrant out of Hendry County, was arrested after a deputy recognized him driving near Immokalee Road and Air Park Boulevard on Tuesday. Pender was in possession of trafficking amounts of amphetamine when he was pulled shortly after 4 p.m.
