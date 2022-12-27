SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO