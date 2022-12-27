ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman killed in Sarasota County crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man

A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WFLA

Missing Manatee County woman found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought

‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man found dead in a ditch with his bike in Charlotte County

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a dead male found Friday morning around Golf Course Boulevard. According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found lying in a ditch facedown with their bike in unincorporated Charlotte County. The Charlotte County...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee County launches park attendant program to curb park vandalism

BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County hopes newly-hired park attendants will help prevent vandals from trashing area parks. Creekwood Park in Manatee County has become a favorite park for many 4-legged friends and their humans, like Jeff Logsdon. "The people here actually really care about this park," said Logsdon. This week,...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two killed in head-on crash east of Parrish

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Monday in a head-on collision on State Road 62, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 35-year-old man from Bowling Green was heading east on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road, at about 4:45 p.m. when an oncoming car attempted to pass another vehicle.
PARRISH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 suspects face drug charges after Immokalee arrest

A man and a woman face drug charges after Collier County deputies pulled them over in Immokalee and said the suspects possessed amphetamines. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, James Robert Pender, 36, a convicted felon wanted on a warrant out of Hendry County, was arrested after a deputy recognized him driving near Immokalee Road and Air Park Boulevard on Tuesday. Pender was in possession of trafficking amounts of amphetamine when he was pulled shortly after 4 p.m.
IMMOKALEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy