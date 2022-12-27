Read full article on original website
Detectives searching for leads in 6-year-old McClellanville cold case
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is continuing to look for answers in the 2016 death of a man in McClellanville. On Dec. 29, 2016, 45-year-old Jermaine Frasier was returning home from his job at Randolph's Grocery when he was ambushed on Burgin Road, according to CCSO.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
S.C. troopers to be out in full force, setting up checkpoints for New Year’s Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You may ring in the new year with a toast or two, but while you’re out celebrating, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force watching the roads. Troopers want to remind you about their Sober or Slammer Campaign.
From missing people to chaotic scenes: The Lowcountry's most-read stories of 2022
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — As 2022 comes to an end, ABC News 4 is looking back at our most-read stories of the year. 1. FOUND: Melissa Highsmith, kidnapped toddler from Texas, located 51 years later. In November, Melissa Highsmith was reunited with her family after being reported missing for...
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas Eve crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Justin Johnson of Saint Stephen, S.C. Johnson was driving north on Highway 41 near Jeanette Way when he veered off the right side of the road, […]
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections. The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf...
Police Reform, Accountability Laws Coming to South Carolina
Police reform and accountability laws with be implemented in South Carolina starting January 1, 2023. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney has a breakdown of these guidelines.
CPD searching for runaway 12-year-old last seen in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are asking the public for help locating a 12-year-old who they say ran away from DSS foster care. Janae Brown was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, while in West Ashley. Police said she is wearing a jean jacket, a gray hoodie with...
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
Burton Fire, EMS rescue critically injured driver trapped after Tuesday night crash
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responders rescued a trapped driver who was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The district's initial reports were that a passenger vehicle T-boned another vehicle at Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road intersection,...
Many in South Carolina to get much less from SNAP
No running water at home, you can't shower, you can't brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem.
Emergency Allotments Ending For SNAP Recipients In South Carolina
Changes are coming for South Carolina residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Emergency allotments have been boosting the amount of funding participants can use, based on household size, since March of 2020. That ends for South Carolina households starting January 31st. SNAP recipients will then go back to getting their regular monthly benefit amount.
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
State senator’s pre-filed bill would require South Carolina school districts to livestream board meetings
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pre-filed bill in the South Carolina Legislature would require school districts in the state to provide a livestream broadcast of their board meetings. The bill filed by District 28 state Sen. Greg Hembree says that if livestreaming is not an option then the district must make a clear audio […]
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
