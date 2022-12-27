Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Robert Brock Griffin
Jameson resident, Robert Brock Griffin, 38, died Thursday, December 29, 2022. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 1st at AV Spillman Event Center in Jamesport. Friends are received from 6 - 8 p.m. Saturday at the center. Burial is in Old Scotland Cemetery. Contributions suggested to St. Luke's Foundation for transplant program.
KMZU
Harold Franklin
A Bosworth resident, Harold Franklin died Thursday, December 22, 2022. Funeral Services will be Monday, January 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, at Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Sue Audsley
A Dewitt resident, Sue Audsley, 93, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. A visitation will be Friday, January 6, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Joyce Jacobs
Joyce Jacobs, 72, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Glasgow Gardens Nursing Home, in Glasgow, MO. Joyce was born on April 4, 1950, in Moberly, MO, the daughter of James and Helen (Preston) Rice. She was united in marriage to Gregg Jacobs. She was a Christian by faith and enjoyed attending many different churches. Joyce enjoyed reading the two guys and a bible newsletter, spending time with her grandchildren, talking about the bible, traveling, and spending time outside on the porch.
KMZU
Debbie Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God given gift of gab.
KMZU
Rosemary (Collins) Schmit
Rosemary (Collins) Schmit, age 92, Salisbury, MO passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 at The Bluffs, Columbia, MO. Rosemary was born on February 21, 1930 to Ronald E. Collins and Fern (Burns) Collins at Independence, IA and raised on a farm in Winthrop, IA. She graduated Winthrop High School in 1947. She earned a nursing degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Cedar Rapids, IA in 1951. Her nursing career included People’s Hospital in Independence IA, Woodland Hospital, Moberly, MO and Home Care of Mid Missouri, Moberly, MO. She was married to Lloyd J. Schmit January 2, 1951 at St. Patrick Parish, Monte, IA and lived in Masonville, IA for many years. They were blessed with 9 children. In 1973 her husband and children moved to a farm in Huntsville, MO. In 1992 they moved to Salisbury, MO until the time of her death. Rosemary was a nurse, wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family was first always. She enjoyed reading, embroidery and sending cards to friends and family. Her husband’s trucking career afforded her the opportunity to travel and see the United States which she loved.
KMZU
Clarence Randall Mantzey, Jr.
Clarence Randall Mantzey, Jr., a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his residence. Clarence was born the son of Clarence Randall “Red” and Mildred (Williams) Mantzey on October 16, 1950, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Clarence was a 1968 graduate of Tina-Avalon High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from the United States Army with a rank of Master Seargeant. He considered being in the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars quite an honor. He was also a long standing member of the Eagles Club. He married Diann Daley May 5, 2007 She preceded him in death in September of 2022.
KMZU
Patricia Sue Skipper
Patricia Sue Skipper, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Patty was born the daughter of Melvin and Mary Jane (Ralls) Baugher in Milan, Missouri, April 13, 1954. She was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Patricia has been a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and on July 25, 1988, she married Robert Wayne Skipper. He survives of the home. Patricia was a woman of faith. She helped with Calvary Kids, Vacation Bible School, Children’s Ministries and the Jewell Dowell Ministry.
KMZU
Connie Sue Rucker
Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and Helen E. (Smith) Long on February 17, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 Trenton High School graduate. She married John Dale Eads in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1968. On August 17, 1979, she married J. Cecil Rucker. He preceded her in death February 10, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Chillicothe Sales for many years. She then worked for Hedrick Medical Center in medical records for several years. Connie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on long drives, and listening to country music.
KMZU
One dead, one hospitalized in head on collision
MACON COUNTY, Mo. – One man dead, another hospitalized after head on collision in Macon County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, on 63 Highway at Roe Lane. Southbound driver, 55-year-old Timothy M. Walton, of Bevier, was reportedly not wearing a safety device when he struck a northbound driver, 26-year-old Travis P. Fagan, of Cairo.
KMZU
Local Carrollton Realtor Salesperson named 2023 CMBR Vice President
CARROLLTON, Mo. -- A local Carrollton Realtor Salesperson has been named Vice President of the Central Missouri Board of Realtors (CMBR). Former Carrollton Police Chief, Chris Looney, will assume the title in 2023. Looney has been working with the Gwilt Group, brokered by eXp Realty. The following is an excerpt from the formal press release.
KMZU
Bevier man killed in Macon County crash
MACON COUNTY – An accident in Macon County Wednesday morning left a Bevier man dead and a Cairo man injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that a southbound vehicle driven by Timothy Walton, 55, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Travis Fagan, 26, on U.S. 63 at Roe Lane.
Comments / 0