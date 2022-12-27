ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pelle Cass Photography Brings Stunning Visuals to the NFT Scene

One of the benefits of the NFT art scene is the way in which it allows creativity to flourish, while also giving artists a new way to distribute their work. Take Pelle Cass, an NFT creator of stunning photography who was recently featured on NFT photography platform, Fellowship. Pelle’s photography...
Square Enix Inks Spectacular deal with Gumi

Despite the doubts of naysayers, NFTs have continued to thrive in the gaming sector and show no signs of stopping. Case in point, Japanese gaming giant Square Enix has announced a new deal and a $52.7 million investment in Gumi, a game development company. Through the partnership the two companies...

