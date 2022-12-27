WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We saw a sunny, tranquil and, overall, beautiful winter Wednesday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. High temperatures crested in the upper 50s and lower 60s and, though these values are close to average for late December, they felt quite toasty considering all the really cold weather lately. Expect one more chilly night with lows in the lower and middle 30s.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO