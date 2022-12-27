ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
PENDER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Feathered friends sheltered from the cold

Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: warming up to close 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We saw a sunny, tranquil and, overall, beautiful winter Wednesday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. High temperatures crested in the upper 50s and lower 60s and, though these values are close to average for late December, they felt quite toasty considering all the really cold weather lately. Expect one more chilly night with lows in the lower and middle 30s.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Police activity slows traffic in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. 'It's...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach. She was wearing all black except for a grey sweater.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Key Southport projects are still under review

December’s Southport Planning Board meeting held Dec. 15 showed board members aren’t ready to make recommendations as review committees continue to look at several projects, including buildings at Howe and Moore streets, North Howe Street and property near Sunny Point. 101 E. Moore St.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

What's next for Wilmington's downtown?

The shape of this city was written into a plan more than 20 years ago. The Vision 2020 plan foresaw the growth of the waterfront, new parks and public art downtown, more housing, and serious investments in the Northside. According to city planners, 92% of the plan has been implemented.
WILMINGTON, NC

Community Policy