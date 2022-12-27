Read full article on original website
WECT
‘It’s going to make a powerful and positive impact’: Man running 100 miles backwards to raise money for Northside community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tracy McCullen is running 100 miles backwards for his third year in a row in hopes to hit the ground running on his big plan for the Northside community in Wilmington. “So, the goal is to run 100 Miles backwards, to raise $100,000. And to do...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: tracking rain chances ahead of the new year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday evening! 2022 has been a dry year for southeastern North Carolina. Wilmington, for one, has only recorded just over 41 inches of rain for the year; the average is close to 60 inches. That said: Your First Alert Forecast...
WECT
Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
WECT
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
The State Port Pilot
Feathered friends sheltered from the cold
Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin and Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island teamed up at the end of last week to get a few feathered locals out of the life-threatening cold snap that was sweeping over the area. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing just...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: warming up to close 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We saw a sunny, tranquil and, overall, beautiful winter Wednesday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. High temperatures crested in the upper 50s and lower 60s and, though these values are close to average for late December, they felt quite toasty considering all the really cold weather lately. Expect one more chilly night with lows in the lower and middle 30s.
WECT
Community meeting scheduled for proposed 126-unit apartment complex in southern New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have scheduled a community meeting to discuss a proposed development with 126 housing units in six buildings at 6900 and 6904 Carolina Beach Road. The letter was sent by James Yopp of Rockford Partners, the same company behind another community meeting for a...
WMBF
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WECT
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by county...
WECT
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
WECT
Local nonprofit to break ground on new facility thanks to $100,000 grant, donations
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Share the Table Executive Director Dawn Ellis says the biggest need right now for their food pantry isn’t food: it’s a new building. The pantry serves an average of 1,000 people per week. Thanks to a recent grant, that will be a little easier come 2023.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Independence Mall representative responds to Hardwire Tattoo sudden vacate notice
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A representative with Independence Mall has responded to a recent vacate notice given to Hardwire Tattoo. According to manager and partial owner, Matt Fischer, the tattoo shop received a notice from mall management on December 14th that the business had to vacate the mall by December 31st.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington ‘suspicious package’ determined to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has determined the suspicious package found this morning in the 100 block of N. 3rd Street is a non-threatening, non-perishable item. The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad had been downtown where the package was found this morning around 9:00...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach. She was wearing all black except for a grey sweater.
The State Port Pilot
Key Southport projects are still under review
December’s Southport Planning Board meeting held Dec. 15 showed board members aren’t ready to make recommendations as review committees continue to look at several projects, including buildings at Howe and Moore streets, North Howe Street and property near Sunny Point. 101 E. Moore St.
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
whqr.org
What's next for Wilmington's downtown?
The shape of this city was written into a plan more than 20 years ago. The Vision 2020 plan foresaw the growth of the waterfront, new parks and public art downtown, more housing, and serious investments in the Northside. According to city planners, 92% of the plan has been implemented.
