Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
‘OUR CITY IS IN PERIL’: Portland business owners demand more action as criminals ‘wreak havoc’
Portland business owners are demanding officials do more to stop surging property crime. Their proposals? Prosecute criminals and put more cops on the streets.
Capital gains tax to provide legal defense for tenants in eviction court qualifies for May ballot
Multnomah County voters will decide in May whether to approve a capital gains tax in order to provide legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Tim Scott, director of elections for Multnomah County, announced in a Dec. 22 email to the county’s board of commissioners that backers of the initiative had turned in enough valid signatures to get the measure on the ballot. Backers needed 22,686 valid signatures to qualify the measure for the May 16, 2023 ballot. They turned in 24,216 in November, Scott wrote.
Bank freezes Portland nonprofit Brown Hope’s account, delaying income payments promised to 25 Black families
The embattled racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope delayed the $2,000 monthly stipends that it promised to 25 Black families after its bank froze its account, an email obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Black Resilience Fund Program Manager Alexandrea Wilson wrote in the Dec. 21 email to grant recipients that Brown...
WWEEK
Rubio Directs $15.5 Million in Development Fees to a New Skatepark and Other Greenspaces
Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio this week approved plans to use $15.5 million in one-time fees to build a skatepark, a playground, and a community garden, and to make improvements to Kelley Point Park and complete a master plan for a natural area near the Columbia Slough. The money is...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: Our Readers’ Favorite Midcentury Houses on the Market in 2022
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a look back at the most popular midcentury homes we wrote about in 2022. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisis
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
hereisoregon.com
This Portland pizzeria is No. 2 on a list of the world’s best pizzas
Travel website Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world – and a longtime Portland favorite came in at number two. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, the 16-year-old woodfired pizzeria in southeast Portland, claimed second place on the list, which extolled the virtues of Ken’s “hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough and sweet Italian tomatoes.”
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: Cold case 'cracked' in Aloha
“So long as they had me,” Joseph A. Wilson told The Valley Times, “they didn’t need to get anyone else.”. That was back in January 1975, after Wilson was finally released — and charges against him dropped — after months in jail for a crime he didn’t commit.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: No 'Big Dig,' but big disruptions for Beaverton, Tigard
Construction officially began on Highway 217 a little more than a year ago, in late 2021, but it was in 2022 that the scope of the work truly made itself known for the tens of thousands who drive the freeway each day. The 7.5-mile freeway is choked with exits, which...
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Portland firefighters say they're burned out
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some Portland firefighters say they feel they are understaffed and overworked which has created a crisis for the people you call for help. Isaac McLennan and Mariya Fuge, the union representatives of the Portland Firefighters’ Association, say they need help, and they need it now.
‘Anxiety-provoking’: Blanchet House hit with another smashed window
A Portland non-profit plagued with smashed windows in 2022, Blanchet House was once again hit during Thursday morning's breakfast service. With every window broken, it's another few thousand dollars in funds that could go to feeding some of Portland's most vulnerable population.
hereisoregon.com
Micki Naito gives $1 million to three Portland nonprofits
Micki Naito of Portland’s Naito family continues her legacy of philanthropy by making a thoughtful bequest to three Pacific Northwest nonprofits: Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Oregon Symphony and Mercy Corps Northwest. Micki passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. She was 96. In honor of her mother and her passion for the three organizations, Micki’s daughter, Anne Naito-Campbell, has added to her bequests to total $1 million in donations.
Burst pipe floods Beaverton DMV; office closed
The Beaverton DMV at 10280 Park Way is closed indefinitely after freezing weather caused the building’s fire sprinkler system to burst on Christmas Eve, flooding the office and causing extensive damage to the property.
kptv.com
‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
WWEEK
Put Your Money Where Your Neighborhood Is
If you’re reading this, you may already be investing somehow; maybe it’s stocks, bonds, or other traditional options. Whatever your investment of choice is, it’s safe to say you’re keen on making your money work hard for you. Looking ahead at a year of economic uncertainty,...
Readers respond: No enforcement encourages no compliance
I just received a vehicle registration renewal notice from the Oregon Department of Transportation, and for the first time in my life, I’m questioning this civic responsibility. Exactly why should I comply by having my car inspected and by paying the fee? The answer surely isn’t “because it’s the law”, which only has meaning if there’s enforcement. As reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive in June 2021, the Portland Police Bureau has declared it won’t enforce low-level vehicle infractions, including expired tags, (“Portland Police will no longer pursue minor traffic infractions and will limit car searches.”) Proof positive: Stroll any Portland neighborhood and you’ll find so many cars parked on the street with expired tags. Some expired more than 10 years ago. Why hasn’t Portland implemented equitable parking enforcement? Working models do exist. The answer for tag renewal also can’t be “for the environment,” because if the environmental impact of untested motor vehicles were so important, Portland would already be leveraging it to enforce the existing law.
kptv.com
Woman arrested after pushing three-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier. A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland. Updated: 7 hours ago.
16-year-old Portland girl reported missing, believed to be in danger: Oregon Department of Human Services
A teen from Southeast Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for help in finding her.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0