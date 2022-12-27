New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has come to the defense of suspended wide receivers coach Miles Austin. "I’m not going to get into details of all the things," Saleh said of the situation when speaking with reporters Friday, per the Jets' official website. "I know Miles is a non-malicious person, so there’s a lot of things that I’d like to say, but he’s got to go through his due diligence and have faith in the people making the decisions that once they hear him out, they’ll do the right thing."

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO