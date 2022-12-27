Read full article on original website
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
Foothill High School students recognized
Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. ‘I want to save lives’: Man hit by car in central …. A man hit and nearly killed by a car in the central valley...
15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)
Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
New members to be sworn in at CCSD Board of School Trustees meeting
Three newly elected members of the Clark County School District Board of School Trustees will be sworn in and take the oath of office during a special meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Detective Tate Sanborn retires after 25 years of service to Las Vegas community
Detective Tate Sanborn resigned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday after 25 years of dedicated service to the city.
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
Hurricane K-9 returns home after emergency care in St. George, Las Vegas
HURRICANE, Utah — K-9 officer Riko and his handler have returned home after the police dog was stabbed on Monday and received emergency care in St. George and Las Vegas. The Hurricane City Police Department posted the update Thursday night, showing Riko with his partner Officer DeMille and the K-9 handlers from throughout Washington County.
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
At Last, Master Kim’s Korean BBQ Looks to Springtime for an Opening
Restaurateur Freddy Hwang’s project has faced delays but will open this year
Millionaire Morning Mamas founder Lisa Easton talks creating wealth in new year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Creating abundance and wealth -- it's a great resolution to have as we head into the new year. Lisa Easton, founder and CEO of Millionaire Morning Mamas, is helping women make it their reality. She joined us to share more tips.
Nevada’s newest (and least qualified) judge is an alarming teachable moment
Typically, being qualified for a job is key to actually obtaining that job. This is not true for former Las Vegas City Council member and state Assembly member-turned-soon-to-be-Judge Michele Fiore. Fiore, who just lost her bid to become Nevada’s treasurer, has never practiced law. Indeed, it’s rare to serve as a judge when one has not even attended law school. But more troubling is that Fiore has been the subject of at least one federal investigation and civil suit, has bragged about breaking the state law when she was a member of the state Assembly and previously suggested that law enforcement officers opt not to follow the law. She also appears to seriously lack what the American Bar Association refers to as “judicial temperament.”
Southwest Airlines passengers search airports for missing belongings, luggage
For a week now, flyers have been without clothes, medications, Christmas presents, and more because those belongings sit in luggage checked into Southwest flights that were eventually canceled. Owners are beginning to get them back after days of fighting for them.
Las Vegas implementing new initiative to prevent crime in tourist corridors
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to “prevent crime and disorder” in tourist corridors, the city of Las Vegas says it has implemented a new initiative. According to the city of Las Vegas, the new initiative is dubbed “Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships.”
