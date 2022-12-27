A flood watch is in effect in Sonoma County through Saturday evening, where runoff from this week’s rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Sonoma County residents should monitor weather forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. People living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should water levels rise.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO