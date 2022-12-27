ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Novak Djokovic arrives in Australia ahead of Grand Slam after COVID-19 vaccine saga, deportation

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOvCG_0jw5N1BL00

Novak Djokovic is back in Australia preparing for the upcoming Australian Open.

Djokovic arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday night, Tennis Australia confirmed on Wednesday, ahead of his 2023 debut at the Adelaide International on Sunday. It marks the first time Djokovic has been back in the country since he was deported over his lack of a COVID-19 vaccine nearly a year ago.

Djokovic was granted a visa last month. He’ll compete in both the tournament in Adelaide and at the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 16.

"Novak is welcome in Australia," Australian Open director Craig Tiley said Tuesday, . "I think as we speak he has landed in Adelaide and he's going to be the player to beat [at the Australian Open] again."

was a wild one. He missed the Grand Slam after refusing to receive a coronavirus vaccine, something Australia required for visitors to enter the country. Those requirements have since been lifted.

Djokovic, who won the 2021 Australian Open, was ranked No. 1 in the world when he was banned from last year's event. The Serbian star ended up playing the French Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. Djokovic then .

He , and he's now ranked No. 5 in the world.

Djokovic last competed at the Nitto ATP Finals in Italy in November, where he beat Casper Ruud to win the title — his fifth of the season.

Djokovic has won the title in Australia a record nine times, including three of the last four. Nadal won last year.

While Djokovic’s vaccine stance certainly drew plenty of criticism and turmoil throughout the tennis world, he is undoubtedly a favorite to pick up two titles this month in Australia — something Tiley thinks Australians can still get behind.

"I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public," Tiley said, . "We're a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis. They love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.

"And I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that."

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Cities in Asia ready for New Year parties after COVID hiatus

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Revelers began gathering in major city centers across the Asia-Pacific region to celebrate the first new year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020. While COVID-19 continues to cause death and dismay, particularly in China, which is battling a nationwide surge...
WGAU

Cristiano Ronaldo makes big-money move to Saudi Arabian club

LONDON — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a deal that is a landmark moment for Middle Eastern soccer but will see one of Europe's biggest stars disappear from the sport's elite stage. Al Nassr posted a...
WGAU

Brazil mourns Pelé, who made every part of the country proud

Bocaina de Minas, BRAZIL — (AP) — Down a dirt road in the mountains of Minas Gerais, Pelé’s home state, Jorge Tavares received the news of the star’s death from a 4 a.m. newscast. As a boy, Tavares and his cousins listened to Pelé’s World...
WGAU

Queen guitarist, women's soccer team top UK honors list

LONDON — (AP) — Those at the forefront of the U.K.'s response to Russia's war in Ukraine joined Queen guitarist Brian May and a fashion designer dubbed "the mother of the miniskirt" on the country's New Year's Honors list on Friday. Artists, community leaders and members of England's...
WGAU

Pelé nears 1 month in hospital with no sign of improvement

SAO PAULO — (AP) — One of Pelé's daughters said Wednesday she and her family are enduring moments of sadness and despair as the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great's hospitalization nears one month. The three-time World Cup winner's cancer has advanced and doctors at Albert Einstein hospital recently...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy