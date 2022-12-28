ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 60, Woodland 23

Arab 47, Hatton 36

Ardmore 50, Addison 46

Bob Jones 78, Paul Bryant 19

Brookwood 92, A.L. Johnson 60

Chelsea 66, Jacksonville 37

Cleburne County 53, Vincent 46

Deshler 65, Buckhorn 47

East Limestone 59, Mae Jemison 36

Francis Marion 58, Linden 34

Hillcrest 58, Oxford 44

Hoover 78, Minor 31

Lauderdale County 67, Marion County 33

Lee-Huntsville 59, Huntsville 52

Leroy 49, Bayside Academy 28

Lexington 45, West Limestone 39

McAdory 49, Northridge 41

Monroe County 59, W.S. Neal 6

Ohatchee 71, Ranburne 50

Parker 55, Carver-Birmingham 17

Ramsay 64, Woodlawn 13

Sipsey Valley 50, Holt 24

Spanish Fort 67, Cherokee County 48

Sumter Central High School 58, Midfield 54

Thompson 65, Fairfield 37

Vestavia Hills 71, Helena 35

Wilson 45, Phil Campbell 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Leroy vs. Millry, ccd.

Leroy vs. Saint Luke’s Episcopal, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

