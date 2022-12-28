Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 60, Woodland 23
Arab 47, Hatton 36
Ardmore 50, Addison 46
Bob Jones 78, Paul Bryant 19
Brookwood 92, A.L. Johnson 60
Chelsea 66, Jacksonville 37
Cleburne County 53, Vincent 46
Deshler 65, Buckhorn 47
East Limestone 59, Mae Jemison 36
Francis Marion 58, Linden 34
Hillcrest 58, Oxford 44
Hoover 78, Minor 31
Lauderdale County 67, Marion County 33
Lee-Huntsville 59, Huntsville 52
Leroy 49, Bayside Academy 28
Lexington 45, West Limestone 39
McAdory 49, Northridge 41
Monroe County 59, W.S. Neal 6
Ohatchee 71, Ranburne 50
Parker 55, Carver-Birmingham 17
Ramsay 64, Woodlawn 13
Sipsey Valley 50, Holt 24
Spanish Fort 67, Cherokee County 48
Sumter Central High School 58, Midfield 54
Thompson 65, Fairfield 37
Vestavia Hills 71, Helena 35
Wilson 45, Phil Campbell 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Leroy vs. Millry, ccd.
Leroy vs. Saint Luke’s Episcopal, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
