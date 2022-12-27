The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) will go up against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) on Sunday in Week 17 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the 49ers vs. Raiders odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO