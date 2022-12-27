Read full article on original website
San Diego International Auto Show returns after a two-year hiatus
The San Diego International Auto Show returns to the San Diego Convention Center after a two-year hiatus, striking awe, excitement, and discussions among car enthusiasts. Coining the phrases “Where the Cars are the Stars”, the San Diego International Car Show —California’s send-largest auto show— will run from Dec.30 through Jan.2, 2023, with tickets available online at www.sdautoshow.com. The show will allow spectators to get up close and personal with hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, EVs, hybrids, exotics, and other vehicles.
San Diego County Credit Union to host several blood drives on Jan. 4
The San Diego County Credit Union will be hosting several blood drives throughout San Diego County to help local hospitals persistently at extremely low blood inventory. In partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, the blood drives will be hosted on Jan.4, 2023, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the following locations:
San Diego is ranked a best city to ring in 2023
San Diego is listed as one of the best spots to celebrate the new year, according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration, and ranked San Diego as 14th place. Chula Vista landed in 96th place overall.
Old Town Trolley Tours will offer free rides to San Diego County residents in January
Old Town Trolley Tours will be offering free rides to San Diegans in January in observance of locals month, which creates opportunities to see why San Diego is America’s finest city. San Diego County residents can enjoy free admissions from Jan.2 -31 to the Old Town Trolley Tours, the...
City of San Diego Public Library Kicks Off the New Year with All-Ages Reading Challenge
The San Diego Public Library kicked off the new year with a winter Reading challenge, encouraging readers of all ages to explore how reading affects their emotions. With this year’s theme “All the Feels”, the winter reading challenge runs from Jan 1 through Jan.31, 2-23, and invites readers of all ages to earn prizes by completing a combination of five books, five hours of reading, or literacy-based activities.
MountainWest Real Estate, City of Chula Vista, MTS undergo negotiations to develop Bayview Point
MountainWest Real Estate is given the green-light to start negotiations with The City of Chula Vista and Metropolitan Transportation System(MTS) to kick start Bayview Point. On Wednesday, it was reported that the real estate development team received the authorization from Chula Vista officials and MTS, to begin talks for this $900 million project that would bring a mixed-use mobility hub to the city of Chula Vista.
Forecasters: More Rain on the Way for New Year's Weekend
It was a mostly dry day today in San Diego, but another storm is on the way that could dampen New Year's Eve celebrations. "Precipitation is over for most of San Diego County for the next couple days except for really light rain in spots until Saturday afternoon,'' said National Weather Service forecaster Brian Adams, who added the storm Tuesday night dropped a half-inch to an inch of rain over much of the county.
County Offering Sandbags With Inclement Weather Coming
The county of San Diego and Cal Fire are offering sandbags to residents and businesses in unincorporated areas as another round. of storms prepares to hit the region on New Year's Eve, with the storm expected to bring heavy rain and high winds. And, after the New Year's storm, weather...
Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises for Seventh Time in Eight Days
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose today for the seventh time in eight days following a 41-day streak of decreases totaling $1.081, increasing 1.4 cent to $4.493. The average price has increased 6.9 cents over the past eight days, including 1...
Imperial Beach and Silver Strand Shorelines Closed Due To Sewage
A closure for sewage contamination for the Imperial Beach shoreline and Silver Strand shoreline was issued today by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The closure extends from the international border to the south end of Imperial Beach and extends a water contact closure previously in...
CVPD K-9 Jax retires after 4 years on Patrol
Chula Vista Police Department K9 Jax has officially retired from his days of patrolling the streets with his human partner and will move on to leisurely days filled with belly rubs, playtime, and endless snacks. K-9 Jax, the 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been on patrol for four years, and has...
Chula Vista Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location
The Chula Vista Police Department announced it will hold a driving under the influence checkpoint on Friday at an undisclosed location. Authorities will hold the DUI checkpoint on Dec. 30 from 6 p.m. through 12 a.m. at an undisclosed location. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, driving while impaired...
