San Diego, CA

chulavistatoday.com

San Diego International Auto Show returns after a two-year hiatus

The San Diego International Auto Show returns to the San Diego Convention Center after a two-year hiatus, striking awe, excitement, and discussions among car enthusiasts. Coining the phrases “Where the Cars are the Stars”, the San Diego International Car Show —California’s send-largest auto show— will run from Dec.30 through Jan.2, 2023, with tickets available online at www.sdautoshow.com. The show will allow spectators to get up close and personal with hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, EVs, hybrids, exotics, and other vehicles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego County Credit Union to host several blood drives on Jan. 4

The San Diego County Credit Union will be hosting several blood drives throughout San Diego County to help local hospitals persistently at extremely low blood inventory. In partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, the blood drives will be hosted on Jan.4, 2023, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the following locations:
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego is ranked a best city to ring in 2023

San Diego is listed as one of the best spots to celebrate the new year, according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration, and ranked San Diego as 14th place. Chula Vista landed in 96th place overall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
City of San Diego Public Library Kicks Off the New Year with All-Ages Reading Challenge

The San Diego Public Library kicked off the new year with a winter Reading challenge, encouraging readers of all ages to explore how reading affects their emotions. With this year’s theme “All the Feels”, the winter reading challenge runs from Jan 1 through Jan.31, 2-23, and invites readers of all ages to earn prizes by completing a combination of five books, five hours of reading, or literacy-based activities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MountainWest Real Estate, City of Chula Vista, MTS undergo negotiations to develop Bayview Point

MountainWest Real Estate is given the green-light to start negotiations with The City of Chula Vista and Metropolitan Transportation System(MTS) to kick start Bayview Point. On Wednesday, it was reported that the real estate development team received the authorization from Chula Vista officials and MTS, to begin talks for this $900 million project that would bring a mixed-use mobility hub to the city of Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Forecasters: More Rain on the Way for New Year's Weekend

It was a mostly dry day today in San Diego, but another storm is on the way that could dampen New Year's Eve celebrations. "Precipitation is over for most of San Diego County for the next couple days except for really light rain in spots until Saturday afternoon,'' said National Weather Service forecaster Brian Adams, who added the storm Tuesday night dropped a half-inch to an inch of rain over much of the county.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
County Offering Sandbags With Inclement Weather Coming

The county of San Diego and Cal Fire are offering sandbags to residents and businesses in unincorporated areas as another round. of storms prepares to hit the region on New Year's Eve, with the storm expected to bring heavy rain and high winds. And, after the New Year's storm, weather...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Imperial Beach and Silver Strand Shorelines Closed Due To Sewage

A closure for sewage contamination for the Imperial Beach shoreline and Silver Strand shoreline was issued today by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The closure extends from the international border to the south end of Imperial Beach and extends a water contact closure previously in...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
CVPD K-9 Jax retires after 4 years on Patrol

Chula Vista Police Department K9 Jax has officially retired from his days of patrolling the streets with his human partner and will move on to leisurely days filled with belly rubs, playtime, and endless snacks. K-9 Jax, the 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been on patrol for four years, and has...
CHULA VISTA, CA

