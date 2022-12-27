It was a mostly dry day today in San Diego, but another storm is on the way that could dampen New Year's Eve celebrations. "Precipitation is over for most of San Diego County for the next couple days except for really light rain in spots until Saturday afternoon,'' said National Weather Service forecaster Brian Adams, who added the storm Tuesday night dropped a half-inch to an inch of rain over much of the county.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO