San Diego, CA

chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County Credit Union to host several blood drives on Jan. 4

The San Diego County Credit Union will be hosting several blood drives throughout San Diego County to help local hospitals persistently at extremely low blood inventory. In partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, the blood drives will be hosted on Jan.4, 2023, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the following locations:
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

National City mayor wants to finish what he started last decade

Ron Morrison spent the week between Christmas and New Year’s moving back into the National City mayor’s office. It’s an office he occupied from 2006 to 2018 but has belonged to Alejandra Sotelo-Solis since then. It’s safe to say that the two mayors don’t have the same taste in interior decorating.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

MountainWest Real Estate, City of Chula Vista, MTS undergo negotiations to develop Bayview Point

MountainWest Real Estate is given the green-light to start negotiations with The City of Chula Vista and Metropolitan Transportation System(MTS) to kick start Bayview Point. On Wednesday, it was reported that the real estate development team received the authorization from Chula Vista officials and MTS, to begin talks for this $900 million project that would bring a mixed-use mobility hub to the city of Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

'It's simple': Mayor Gloria's Street Preservation Ordinance proposal for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria highlighted a proposed major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance at a news conference Thursday. The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services. The proposed changes are intended to ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating streets are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs, according to an aide to Gloria.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Census reveals 340,00 people fled California in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the course of 2022, 340,000 people left the state of California, according to census data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau. This is likely due to the rise in the cost of living and the level of taxation in the state. California lost enough people to lose an entire Congressional representative.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness

On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Rancho Bernardo woman celebrates 108th birthday

SAN DIEGO — A Rancho Bernardo woman is delighted to celebrate her 108th birthday - she shared a few tips for her longevity too. Ginny Bergmann celebrated her 108th birthday at The Remington Club, an assisted living facility in Rancho Bernardo. Bergmann was born in 1914 in New Jersey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP

December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
SAN DIEGO, CA

