Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Credit Union to host several blood drives on Jan. 4
The San Diego County Credit Union will be hosting several blood drives throughout San Diego County to help local hospitals persistently at extremely low blood inventory. In partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, the blood drives will be hosted on Jan.4, 2023, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the following locations:
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: This Year We Learned That North County’s Homeless Service Providers Need More Funding, Resources
There are only three homeless shelters in North County and at least 787 unsheltered people, according to the last Point in Time Count, and homeless service providers in the region agree that number is rapidly growing. All three of those shelters are almost always at capacity, meaning people who need...
Blood drives to be held at 5 San Diego locations on Jan. 4
Blood drives will be held at five San Diego County Credit Union branches on Jan. 4, the financial institution announced Friday.
News 8 KFMB
Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms
ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
KPBS
National City mayor wants to finish what he started last decade
Ron Morrison spent the week between Christmas and New Year’s moving back into the National City mayor’s office. It’s an office he occupied from 2006 to 2018 but has belonged to Alejandra Sotelo-Solis since then. It’s safe to say that the two mayors don’t have the same taste in interior decorating.
chulavistatoday.com
MountainWest Real Estate, City of Chula Vista, MTS undergo negotiations to develop Bayview Point
MountainWest Real Estate is given the green-light to start negotiations with The City of Chula Vista and Metropolitan Transportation System(MTS) to kick start Bayview Point. On Wednesday, it was reported that the real estate development team received the authorization from Chula Vista officials and MTS, to begin talks for this $900 million project that would bring a mixed-use mobility hub to the city of Chula Vista.
Pediatrician, UCSD Alum, Named Top Medical Officer at Riverside County Hospital
A pediatric physician who completed part of her education in San Diego will take over as chief medical officer at Riverside University Medical Center, officials announced Thursday. Dr. Alexandra Clark, a former associate chief medical officer with Riverside University Health System, was appointed to the position by the Riverside County...
MG Properties Acquires $184.6M Multifamily Deal in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa
Domain San Diego is a 379-unit community that offers renovated studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments
City of El Cajon accepting applications for various commissions
The City of El Cajon is now accepting applications for a variety of committees and commissions.
'It's simple': Mayor Gloria's Street Preservation Ordinance proposal for San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria highlighted a proposed major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance at a news conference Thursday. The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services. The proposed changes are intended to ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating streets are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs, according to an aide to Gloria.
kusi.com
Census reveals 340,00 people fled California in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the course of 2022, 340,000 people left the state of California, according to census data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau. This is likely due to the rise in the cost of living and the level of taxation in the state. California lost enough people to lose an entire Congressional representative.
KPBS
Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness
On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
chulavistatoday.com
Old Town Trolley Tours will offer free rides to San Diego County residents in January
Old Town Trolley Tours will be offering free rides to San Diegans in January in observance of locals month, which creates opportunities to see why San Diego is America’s finest city. San Diego County residents can enjoy free admissions from Jan.2 -31 to the Old Town Trolley Tours, the...
NYE events in San Diego this weekend
With 2023 fast approaching, it's a race against the clock to decide where and how you want to ring in the New Year. Here's a list of San Diego events happening this holiday weekend to help you narrow down the search.
San Diego Humane Society dealing with 'unprecedented' number of dogs in shelters
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is asking the community to help with what it says is an unprecedented intake of dogs across the county. This time of the year is usually considered a slow season but the shelter says it’s at over capacity. The San...
kusi.com
Kelly Martinez becomes first female sheriff in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sherriff Elect Kelly Martinez has served San Diego for 37 years at every rank in teh Sheriff’s Dept. beginning as a deputy. She is set to become San Diego County’s first female Sheriff in 172 years of the department’s history. Martinez joiend...
KPBS
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
Rancho Bernardo woman celebrates 108th birthday
SAN DIEGO — A Rancho Bernardo woman is delighted to celebrate her 108th birthday - she shared a few tips for her longevity too. Ginny Bergmann celebrated her 108th birthday at The Remington Club, an assisted living facility in Rancho Bernardo. Bergmann was born in 1914 in New Jersey...
News 8 KFMB
San Diego's top stories for December 30 at 6 a.m.
In this update we cover the continuing saga around Southwest and how the airlines say they will be back to normal on Friday. Also, rain is on the way to San Diego!
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
Comments / 0