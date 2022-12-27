Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Preparations underway for Ohio sports betting to begin on Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A New Year brings new gambling opportunities for Ohioans as sports betting is set to launch early Sunday. After weeks of coordination with the Casino Control Commission Caesar’s gaming at Scioto Downs is preparing for people to place their wagers. When the clock strikes...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio Casino Control Commission seeks $350,000 fine against DraftKings
DraftKings hasn’t yet taken a bet in Ohio, but it already faces a steep potential penalty from the state’s casino control commission. The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced today it has notified the sports betting operator that it intends to take administrative action against the company for violating the Ohio’s sports betting advertising rules, according to a release.
Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. In a 71-page special audit released Thursday, Auditor Keith Faber’s office said a “limited review” revealed no evidence of fraud, illegal acts or data manipulation connected to the $90 billion pension […]
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself
In spending $85 million, Ohio could reduce poverty
Ohio reports 13,047 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Dec. 29
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio fell sharply from 17,891 last week to 13,047 this week. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week every week, except for brief dips, since the beginning of May. Weekly case numbers dipped below 10,000 again for two weeks in October.
WKRC
Ohio minimum wage increases with new year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the new year comes a new minimum wage in Ohio. It is scheduled to increase on to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees, effective Sunday. That is an 80 cent increase. Tipped employees are getting a 40 cent bump to $5.05 an hour. This applies to...
When Ohio Direction Card Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase
Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
dayton247now.com
Dubious distinction for Ohio GOP leaders: Only ones in US to ignore a court order
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Somewhere along the way you learned how the American system of government was supposed to work. Checks and balances. Three branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. And the judges get to decide whether the actions of the other two branches are legal. This balance of powers...
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
These Ohio State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for 17 of 33 seats in the Ohio State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 25-8 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 14 of 17 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
