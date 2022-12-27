ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Preparations underway for Ohio sports betting to begin on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A New Year brings new gambling opportunities for Ohioans as sports betting is set to launch early Sunday. After weeks of coordination with the Casino Control Commission Caesar’s gaming at Scioto Downs is preparing for people to place their wagers. When the clock strikes...
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio Casino Control Commission seeks $350,000 fine against DraftKings

DraftKings hasn’t yet taken a bet in Ohio, but it already faces a steep potential penalty from the state’s casino control commission. The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced today it has notified the sports betting operator that it intends to take administrative action against the company for violating the Ohio’s sports betting advertising rules, according to a release.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. In a 71-page special audit released Thursday, Auditor Keith Faber’s office said a “limited review” revealed no evidence of fraud, illegal acts or data manipulation connected to the $90 billion pension […]
WDTN

Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
WKRC

Ohio minimum wage increases with new year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the new year comes a new minimum wage in Ohio. It is scheduled to increase on to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees, effective Sunday. That is an 80 cent increase. Tipped employees are getting a 40 cent bump to $5.05 an hour. This applies to...
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase

Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
NBC4 Columbus

How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
themountvernongrapevine.com

Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
Ballotpedia News

These Ohio State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for 17 of 33 seats in the Ohio State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 25-8 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 14 of 17 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
