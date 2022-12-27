ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
ksl.com

It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts

This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
