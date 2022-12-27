Read full article on original website
Kiwanis Holiday Lights ends Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow night is the final night to see the lights in Mankato’s Sibley Park. New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ tenth year. The park will be bright for walking or driving through tonight and tomorrow night from 5...
Organic Christmas tree recycling offered to Mankato residents
A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will temporarily close tomorrow morning. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-27-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 19 hours ago. Highs will be ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s this week with our next...
Minnesota River Trail closing for riverbank project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine Street will temporarily close tomorrow morning. The closure, which is set to begin around 7 a.m., is part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization Project outlined in the City’s Community Investment Plan.
Private search party for Shawn Mooring
CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A search party is being formed for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring of Cleveland Township. Mooring went missing the evening of Dec. 13, after suffering from what authorities are calling a mental health experience. Organizers say they will meet at 9 a.m. tomorrow at the Church...
GoFundMe set up to fund Owatonna Christmas decorations
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one area community is thinking ahead and asking residents to help pitch in for more decorations. The “Owatonna Chamber Main Street program” is organizing a go fund me page to help raise funds...
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
Thursday Night Sports (12/29)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here are the highlights from Thursday’s night local sports action:
Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A retirement celebration is being held this afternoon for the Waseca County Sheriff. Sheriff Brad Milbrath is retiring after 34 years of service in law enforcement in the county, the last 12 years as sheriff. A retirement celebration will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4...
Fairmont’s Bean Town Grill is for sale; current owners hope new owners can carry on restaurant’s legacy
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Steve and Tina Jette, the owners of Bean Town in Fairmont are looking to do something new. “The reason we want to get out of it isn’t because it’s not doing well,” said Steven Jette, “it’s doing very well. It’s just 35 years. It’s time to do something different. It’s a lot for me,” continued Steven, “it’s just a lot on my body. My knees are starting to get bad and I still want to enjoy my golf game.”
Minding the gap: bridging Generations
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a very special place in Mankato taking a unique approach to memory care, using the youngest among us to help. Kelsey and Lisa were touched by the wonderful work being done by owner Kristin Gunsolus and company at Generations, a special place that combines child care and memory care.
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament: Maple River to square off with LCWM for championship
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River boys basketball defeated Mankato Loyola 60-55 to advance to the championship game in the Kwik Trip Holiday tournament. The Knights of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights defeated New Ulm in the semifinals to advance as well. The championship game will tip-off at 8:30...
Mankato’s Most Shoplifted 2022: Scheels on top again, Mills Fleet Farm snags #2
It seems 2020 changed everything, even Mankato’s most shoplifted stores. It was in 2020 that Scheels became the Most Shoplifted retailer in Mankato, taking the top spot from Walmart, which had held the #1 ranking for three years running. In 2022, Scheel’s is #1 for the third year in a row.
Emergency convoys used to rescue people in west central Minnesota
(Renvilel County, MN)--Officials in west central Minnesota had to deploy "emergency convoys" led by snowplows to rescue stranded motorists during the pre-Christmas blizzard. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable says "there was ample warning for this storm and, unfortunately, people just didn't heed that warning again, and so many people ended up in what could have been a very, very tragic situation."
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
January is firefighter cancer awareness month
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the CDC firefighters are twice as likely to get Mesothelioma, caused by asbestos inhalation, than the general population. When a fire erupts in a home, the synthetic materials in couches, carpets, and cleaning products go up with it. Firefighters are surrounded by chemicals, especially...
Thinking S.M.A.R.T for the new year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new year is only a few days away, and a new year comes with new goals. Here’s a few goals among some local people:. “My new year’s resolution is probably to find more birds. I’m a big bird guy around here in the Mankato area and I’m always looking to find a new cool bird that can be spot around here on the wildlife.”
Region Nine delegation participates in learning exchange in Germany
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A delegation from Region Nine participated in a week-long learning exchange in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany. The exchange provided an opportunity for the two groups to share ideas on creating inclusive communities and climate initiatives as both regions work towards a welcoming, clean energy economy. The 19-person delegation traveled to Düsseldorf, Münster, Saerbeck, and Senden, and was made up of Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC) staff, clean energy industry leaders, as well as city, county, and state representatives.
Tuesday Night Sports (12/27)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Holiday tournaments are here! Bethany Lutheran College hosts its annual boys basketball tournament which features Mankato Loyola, Fairmont, Maple River, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, New Ulm, St. Clair, New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva and Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Over at New Richland, the NRHEG Panthers hosted a girls...
