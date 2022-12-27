Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.

