Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup
Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Djokovic loses 'miracle worker' physio Ulises Badio with Jannik Sinner's former physiotherapist now on board
Novak Djokovic's long-time physio Ulises Badio is no longer part of his team as Djokovic adds the former physio of Jannik Sinner to his team ahead of the Australian Open. Badio was described as the 'miracle worker' behind Djokovic's success overseeing the Serbian play without any injuries at an age when most players start to experience them frequently. The Argentine joined Djokovic in 2017 after helping him heal the elbow that at one point threatened his career.
‘I got no response’ – Captain Lleyton Hewitt on latest Kyrgios chaos
Alex de Minaur was angry and frustrated with himself after losing to Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the United Cup – but Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt seemed to be rather more cross with an absent team member. Nick Kyrgios was expected to be part of the team –...
Australian Open announces AUD 76.5 million prize money pool, up 3.4 percent from 2022
Tennis Australia announced on Thursday that the prize money pool for the 2023 Australian Open will be AUD 76.5 million, a 3.4 percent increase from the 2022 edition. Singles champions at the Australian Open will walk away with a prize money cheque of AUD 2,975,000 while the runner-up will earn AUD 1,625,000.
Tennis-Returning Zverev says he is weeks from peak match fitness
SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev on Saturday marked his return to competitive action for the first time since June following ankle surgery but said after his 6-4 6-2 loss to the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the United Cup that he was some way from peak match fitness.
Back in Australia for Adelaide International, Novak Djokovic reflects on January deportation
Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday for the Adelaide International and reflected on his experience being deported ahead of the 2022 Grand Slam event in January due to his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Australia has since lifted their quarantine regulations and proof of vaccination requirements, and in...
Nadal Enjoying Team Atmosphere At United Cup
Despite falling to defeat against Cameron Norrie on Saturday, Rafael Nadal is looking to take the positives from his opening performance of the season at the United Cup. The World No. 2, who won the first set in Sydney, was competing for the first time since November, when he played at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.
Great Britain leads Spain with comebacks from Norrie, Swan
SYDNEY, Australia -- Spurred on by comeback wins from Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan, 15th-seeded Great Britain took a stunning 2-0 lead over 4th-seeded Spain on Day 3 of the United Cup. Team GB is now a win from taking control of Group D, having defeated Australia 3-2 in their opening tie.
