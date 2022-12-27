Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Need a Christmas Gift for a Teenage Girl Who Has Everything? Consider These Items
Trying to buy a gift for a teenage girl who has everything is like trying to piece together a fashionable outfit in under five minutes — it feels impossible. Although it can be hard to buy for a girl who has everything she could ever want, perhaps you might try taking a different approach when it comes to buying gifts for her.
John Legend Has a High Net Worth Despite Plans to Leave 'The Voice'
After Season 22 of The Voice concluded, it left many fans congratulating Bryce Leatherwood for his victory. It also left plenty of others asking about John Legend's net worth. Legend, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, has served as a coach on The Voice since the show premiered in 2011, though he announced in October 2022 that he would be retiring from it after Season 23.
The Backstreet Boys Have Solid Net Worths Despite Ups and Downs
The Backstreet Boys, known for their pop hits during the 1990s and early 2000s, were among the first American “boy bands” to make it big. They’ve been through a long hiatus, lost a member, and returned with a Christmas album released in 2022. But legal allegations are looming — here’s a look at the Backstreet Boys’ net worth today.
Jovit Baldivino Was Quite the Talented Musician — What Happened to Him?
December is often recognized as a joyous time of year as many are planning vacations and looking forward to spending time with loved ones. The 2022 holiday season, however, has been quite the opposite for several families. In December, we learned Kirsty Alley passed away from cancer and Celine Dion was diagnosed with a rare neurological syndrome.
What Happened to Ellen DeGeneres? Here's Why Her Show Ended
The Ellen DeGeneres show had a long run, 19 seasons to be exact. On various episodes, daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres would uplift families by handing out generous gifts and introducing talented individuals to the world, pushing them one step closer to becoming a success. So, what happened to DeGeneres and her show?
