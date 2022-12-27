Read full article on original website
Russia 'Struggling to Counter Air Threats' on Its Own Territory: U.K.
Russia's Engels Air Base was attacked on Monday in a drone strike, leaving three servicemen dead, according to Russian authorities.
France 24
Sweden takes EU presidency after shift to the right
But the main questions for Stockholm as it takes the reigns of the 27-nation bloc at this tumultuous time could be how new dynamics in its own domestic politics play out on the European stage. After eight years of centre-left rule, the government of conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson formed...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
MG 13: The German Second-String Light Machine Gun That Saw Frontline Service In France
The Maschinengewehr 13 (MG 13) was a German light machine gun adapted from an earlier model. Despite having a short service life with both the German and Portuguese armies, it helped modernize its style of firearm, giving way to a number of successors. The MG 13 was adapted from an...
Ukrainian who walked 140 miles to safety to feature in London exhibition
The secret to Igor Pedin’s survival had been his invisibility, the 61-year-old had said. With his dog, Zhu-Zhu, the former ship’s cook banked on being ignored by the trigger-happy Russian soldiers and their killing machines when he took the first step of a 140-mile journey from his home in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on 23 April, before stealing out into the badlands of Russian-occupied territories towards the relative safety in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
Military.com
Russia's Wagner Militia Is Openly and Angrily Feuding with its Main Military over the Faltering Invasion of Ukraine
Original article on Business Insider. The leader of the pro-Russian Wagner Group private army endorsed a stinging criticism of Russia's official military, the Daily Beast reported, escalating the in-fighting around the war in Ukraine. The intervention by Yevgeny Prigozhin came after a foul-mouthed video from his rank-and-file mercenaries attacking Russia's...
Russia Loses 5 Ammunition Warehouses, Radar Station in Single Day: Ukraine
"Up to 10 armed occupiers were wounded and destroyed in the Donetsk oblast," said Oleksandr Shtupun of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russia Searching for Soldiers Who Are Abandoning War 'En Masse': Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian guards are looking for more than 200 deserters in one region alone.
Indian leather companies accused of enabling Russia’s war effort
Indian companies have been accused of enabling Russia’s war effort after exporting leather to Russian companies that make boots for its military in the months since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia and India have longstanding ties and Narendra Modi’s government has not joined western countries in openly criticising Moscow...
Russia must face long-term consequences for Ukraine, says Wallace
Russia must face “long-term consequences” for its actions in Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, as Moscow continued to target Ukraine’s infrastructure in a new wave of missile strikes.Mr Wallace said the UK was continuing to provide military aid to the government in Kyiv, with another £2.3 billion worth of support due next year to help it acquire the weapons it needs.“We recently donated thousands of anti-air missiles so we can bring down these drones,” he said as Ukrainian officials said on Thursday the Russians had launched more than 120 missiles at their country.“At the same time Britain is...
Russia 'Quickly Running Out' of Weapons Putin Needs in Ukraine: General
Moscow has reportedly been shoring up its political partnership with China, with Vladimir Putin pressing the ally nation for military support as well.
Russia outlines plan for 'unfriendly' investors to sell up at half-price
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Foreign investors from "unfriendly" countries selling stakes in Russian assets may have to do so at half-price or less, the finance ministry said on Friday, with the Russian budget potentially taking a 10% cut of any transaction.
France 24
PM Meloni slams colleagues for referring to EU graft scandal as an 'Italian job'
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday slammed colleagues for characterising the Qatargate graft scandal at the European Parliament as an "Italian job," a reference to the 1969 heist film, calling the reference "a stain on our nation". Earlier this month, Belgian authorities charged four people linked to the European...
How Volcano Anti-Tank System Will Be Used by Taiwan in China Invasion
The U.S.'s latest arms package will enhance Taiwan's asymmetric warfare capabilities, the island's defense ministry said.
Russia says criticism of Karabakh peacekeepers 'unacceptable' amid Armenian anger
TBILISI Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that "public attacks" on its peacekeepers deployed around the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan were "unacceptable", a day after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan criticised the contingent.
France 24
Brazilian football legend Pelé, who won a record three World Cups, dies at 82
More than six decades after he first wowed the world on the football pitch, Pelé is no more. The superstar Brazil nicknamed "O Rei" – the King – and winner of three World Cups died on Thursday at the age of 82 after a battle with colon cancer. His death caps a storied life as one of the greatest footballers the game has ever known.
Exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they can
Moscow’s exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they still can, before they are made scapegoats for the hardship caused by the war in Ukraine. “When we look back over Russian history, whenever the political system was in danger you saw the government trying to redirect the anger and discontent of the masses towards the Jewish community,” Pinchas Goldschmidt told the Guardian. “We saw this in tsarist times and at the end of the Stalinist regime.”
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
Ukrainian Forces Launching Bakhmut Counters as Russian Progress Slows: ISW
The U.S.-based think tank said Friday that Russian advances towards the Donetsk city "may be culminating."
France 24
Brazil-Lula inauguration: 4 arrested after alleged coup attempt by Bolsonaro fans
As Brazil mourns Pelé’s death, the nation is getting ready to swear in Lula da Silva as president on Sunday. Security has been on high alert. Police say they've arrested 4 people this Thursday in connections to an alleged coup attempt, by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro. FRANCE 24's Camille Knight tells us more.
