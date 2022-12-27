Check out the ten new cars and SUVs owners would not buy again and ten that say they would. See which list the 2023 Subaru BRZ is on now and how other Subaru models rank. Would you buy the same car again that you are driving now? A new owner study by Consumer Reports (CR) reveals the ten new cars, SUVs, and trucks owners would not buy again and ten that say they would. See which list the new 2023 Subaru BRZ sports coupe is on now.

1 DAY AGO