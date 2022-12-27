Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Used SUVs Under $10K And Subaru Forester’s Full Report
In the New Year, if you are looking for a used Subaru Forester, there's good news. Used car prices are coming down, but which model year is the best? Check out the used Forester report here. If you have a used Subaru Forester budget of $10,000, what can you buy...
Kia Releases EV9 Teaser Images On Twitter
Kia has shared teaser images on Twitter of its forthcoming EV9 all electric SUV that show off its shape and defining lines of its profile, as well as a glimpse of its front end. Whether you find the lines striking or not, it is certainly going to cause some stir in the marketplace as the first 3 row, mid-sized, fully electric SUV that will start at under $60,000 MSRP (actually it is expected to start around $50k).
New Subaru Outback Wilderness Report Card - CG Says It Gets 4 A's And 3 B's
The 2023 Outback Wilderness is Subaru's most sought-after new model, and it just earned a Best Buy award from Consumer Guide. In its report card, here are the grades it receives in seven test categories. For customers looking at the Subaru Outback Wilderness, check out its new report card before...
Tesla Offering $7,500 Off Model S and Model X Until the End of the Year
Tesla is now offering $7,500 off of Model S and Model X vehicles until the end of the year, 2022. We see a Tweet thread from Whole Mars Catalog saying that he got a $7,500 discount + a $5,000 showroom model discount when buying a Tesla Model S. He also states that you will get this $7,500 discount when buying any Tesla Model S or Model X.
Tesla Reveals FSD Beta Is Running On 285k Vehicles Falling Short Elon Musk’s 1M Year-End Goal
Tesla has revealed that FSD Beta is now running on 285,000 vehicles in North America. Although incredibly impressive and in a league of its own when compared to autonomy programs of other vehicle manufacturers, this is still significantly less than the prediction that Elon Musk made back in May saying FSD Beta will be running on 1 million vehicles by year-end.
Tesla Parks 3,000 Model Ys at BER Airport Because Giga Berlin Can't Hold Them
There is a strange development between Tesla Giga Berlin and the German capital's two airports. Tesla parked 2000 new "Model Y" in front of the BER Terminal 5, shortly before the Christmas Holiday. And there are 1,000 more at the new airport. This has nothing to do with marketing, and has everything to do with Giga Berlin's capacity. And in this report I am about to tell you here.
Common Hidden Problems When Your Car Hits a Curb
Here’s some pertinent info for car owners this winter who might find themselves wondering if sliding on ice and hitting a curb is something to worry about or not when their car looks fine. Common Winter Accidents. One of the most common accidents during the winter months is a...
CR’s 10 Most And Least Satisfying New Cars - Subaru BRZ Makes One Of The Lists
Check out the ten new cars and SUVs owners would not buy again and ten that say they would. See which list the 2023 Subaru BRZ is on now and how other Subaru models rank. Would you buy the same car again that you are driving now? A new owner study by Consumer Reports (CR) reveals the ten new cars, SUVs, and trucks owners would not buy again and ten that say they would. See which list the new 2023 Subaru BRZ sports coupe is on now.
After A Year Of Success, Ford Leads In A Dubious Category
Yes, it has been quite a year for Ford Motor Co. with its successful introduction and sale of new models like its electric truck the F-150 Lightning and its compact pickup, the Maverick. On the other hand, Ford set a rather dubious record for 2022 with the highest number of recalls for the year.
Tesla Announces Good Move Returning To Extra Models To China With a Set Date
Tesla just made a big announcement in China revealing that it is bringing two new models to the country. Pricing of these models will be announce on January 6th and they will come in the 1st half of 2023. So what are those models? Note that I didn't say they are new models.
2022 Was Quite A Year For Ford With New Models, A Prestigious Award, And Huge Demand
This year has been quite a big one for Ford, with a new model proving so attractive to buyers that the reservation period is over, and buyers won't have their compact pickups until sometime next year. Also, the Lightning continues to attract new buyers to the electric pickup. The year...
Tesla Driver Falls Asleep at The Wheel - Autopilot Ignores Police and Drives On
Yesterday a very strange and dangerous thing happened in the Bavarian town of Bamberg in Germany that is related to Tesla and its Autopilot. On the Bavarian Autobahn Tesla driver fell asleep in autopilot mode. Autopilot ignored police and kept driving, multiple German media sources report, including Der Spiegel. The...
Tesla's Innovation Is at the Speed of Thought
We have a video with a discussion about Tesla and how fast they are able to innovate. It's at the speed of thought. Tesla operations operate very differently than other car companies. They have a set of vehicles, the Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Model 3. They have a Tesla Semi. They have a Cybertruck coming and the Tesla Roadster coming. They don't have new models every year.
The Future of Electric Vehicle Transportation: Wireless Charging on Public Roads
Electreon, a company specializing in on-road and wireless charging technology for passenger and commercial electric vehicles, is currently implementing its technology in the first public wireless road project in Germany. The project, which will power a public electric bus, will be carried out in the city of Balingen in two...
Tesla's v4 Supercharger Provides Megawatt Charging for Everyone
Tesla is building v4 superchargers and these superchargers will provide insanely fast charging speed for all EVs that use them. Last month at the Tesla Semi event, Tesla revealed that mega chargers will have megawatt charging capability for the Tesla Semi. Tesla will be producing a multi-megawatt megawatt charger for the Tesla Semi and for the Cybertruck, there will also be a v4 Supercharger with megawatt charging capability.
See What’s Hidden Inside The Next-Generation Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru hid three things inside the new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. It has a special meaning for outdoor enthusiasts. Check it out here. For outdoor enthusiasts, Subaru Corporation says they hid three things inside the all-new next-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. It has a special meaning for active customers who use the subcompact SUV for more extreme adventures.
Elon Musk Reiterates Tesla Strong Fundamentals Despite Stock Price Dropping 65% In 2022
Elon Musk has just shared that he sees Tesla's long term fundamentals as strong despite a large drop in stock price for 2022. This is good news for Tesla. Tesla CEO Elon Musk just shared his assurance that Tesla's long term fundamentals are extremely strong and that the short-term market is unpredictable. This bodes well for Tesla as Elon Musk can't say anything related to Tesla unless it is rooted in reality and fact.
Tesla Megapack Is a Sleeping Giant
Tesla has ramped up production of its Megapack product, which is a large amount of stationary battery storage. Utilities will want these. Tesla's Megapack is a giant stationary storage of batteries. These are being made with LFP batteries now and these types of batteries are much more long lasting and can be charged to 100% without too much degradation. In fact, my Model 3 RWD uses LFP batteries and I've charged it to 100% quite regularly.
What Happened to 3,000 New Teslas Parked at BER Airport, Giga Berlin Followup
Tesla took a Giga Berlin delivery warehouse space problem and turned it into a brilliant marketing campaign. Yesterday I reported that Tesla had strangely parked 3,000 New cars at the Berlin Airport because Giga Berlin couldn't hold them. One wonders, what happened, so that Tesla brings 3,000 new Model Y electric vehicles and uses the parking lot of the Berlin’s Airport. Well, while I know that there is a parking space issue at Giga Berlin, I saw something in the German media that explains what Tesla offered several days ago to ease the space situation and get this vehicles moving to their new owners faster.
Tesla's Twitter Is Becoming the P.R. That So Many Have Wanted to See
We are seeing an increased number of updates from the Tesla Twitter Profile. This is becoming the P.R. (public relations) that many have wanted to see. Tesla's Twitter profile, which has 18.8 million followers is starting to post updates more frequently, giving people more of an idea what is going on at Tesla. This is starting to become the P.R. that so many people have been looking for.
