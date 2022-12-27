Read full article on original website
Dale Fenrich
65-year-old DALE V. FENRICH of Litchfield passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital. A time of visitation will take place from 1:30-to-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield. A memorial service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Dale is survived by...
Newsmaker – Litchfield Schools Update
2023 Litchfield Rescue Squad Calendars on Sale
The 2023 Litchfield Rescue Squad calendars are on sale at Insurance Solutions, Litchfield Building Center, KLFD, Miller Automotive, Ramsey Printing, Mid-Country Insurance and from any Litchfield Rescue Squad member. For $20, you have several chances of winning various cash prizes throughout the year. Rescue Chief Blake Tangen says the drawing...
Litchfield Superintendent of Schools Update
Students and staff have had a few days off from school this past week for the holidays. Litchfield Superintendent of Schools Beckie Simenson says last week was kind of bizarre leading up to the break with an early out, a late start, and a cancelled day of school because of the blizzard.
