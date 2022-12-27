ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ndhsbulldogathletics.com

North Dallas athletic field gets some artificial turf

Workers put the rolls of artificial turf together on Thurday on the North Dallas field. A look at what the North Dallas field will look like when the turf is in place. ndhsbulldogathletics.com is a North Dallas High School Booster Club website. The website is maintained by the NDHS Booster Club and is not part of the North Dallas High School or the Dallas ISD. Neither North Dallas High School nor DISD is responsible for the content of this website or the content of links external to this website.
DALLAS, TX
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

Future Bulldogs hold court: The A teams from Rusk and Spence play in ND gym

The Rusk Rams boys basketball teams played Spence’s teams on Dec. 15 in the North Dallas gym. The B teams, a mixture of 7th- and 8th-grade players wore their school uniforms in the first game. The A teams followed in the second game with Rusk wearing North Dallas’ orange and and Spence wearing the ND white uniforms. North Dallas’ future looks bright!
DALLAS, TX

