ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 83, National Christian Academy 76

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 53, Northern Garrett 40

Boonsboro 53, Southern Fulton, Pa. 43

Brunswick 49, Herndon, Va. 48

Bullis 77, Meadowbrook, Va. 30

Carver Vo-Tech 55, John F. Kennedy 49

Catonsville 68, Meade 58

Chopticon 57, Calvert 55

Georgetown Prep 67, Fordham Prep, N.Y. 32

Good Counsel 53, Durham Hillside, N.C. 48

Hammond 59, Francis Scott Key 37

Lake Braddock, Va. 68, McLean 16

McConnellsburg High School, Pa. 61, MD School for the Deaf 44

Middletown 70, North Hagerstown 61

Middletown, Del. 69, Gwynn Park 57

National Christian Academy 73, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 67

Northeast - AA 62, Atholton 56

Patriot, Va. 60, Winston Churchill 45

Reginald Lewis 53, Edgewood 42

Salisbury-Elk Lick, Pa. 71, Hancock 41

St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 84, Archbishop Spalding 52

Urbana 78, South Carroll 40

Wilde Lake 64, Indian Creek 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 27, 2022

Summit Academy vs. Leechburg, 4:30 p.m. River Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:45 p.m. Nazareth Prep vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m. Trinity Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m. Fort Cherry vs. Western Beaver, 1:30 p.m. Propel Montour vs. McGuffey, 3:30 p.m. Chartiers-Houston vs. South Side, 5:30 p.m. Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Ledger Independent

Ky. Boys prep basketball scores-Tuesday

Titans Golden Gate Naples FL, Fla. 67, Lex. Bryan Station 61. Hopkins Co. Central 56, George Steinbrenner, Fla. 48. Pulaski Co. 67, Oviedo Master’s Academy, Fla. 41.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia High holds off Central rally for semifinal win

WISE — Virginia High established an early lead Thursday before having to make key free throws down the stretch to hold off Wise Central for a semifinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. The Bearcats hit six of eight free throws in the...
WISE, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy