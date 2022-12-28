Pact gives ECSU police jurisdiction beyond campus

Elizabeth City State University police officers now have citywide jurisdiction in Elizabeth City.

ECSU Police Chief Tommy McMasters said that with the expanded jurisdiction agreement the university signed with the city about a month ago, campus police can now pursue criminal cases involving university students off campus.

For example, if a student gets in a fight at Walmart, ECSU police can respond and file a report and hold the student accountable, McMasters said.

The chief said the arrangement is not designed to “let a student slide” over something that happens in the community. Actually, the agreement permits the exact opposite.

McMasters also said the agreement doesn’t mean campus police are now driving around town looking for things to investigate. Rather, the expanded jurisdiction is about “making sure that students are held accountable for what they do off-campus as well as on-campus,” he said.

Even before the new agreement, there was already a standard mutual aid agreement in place between city police and ECSU campus, the chief said.

Establishment of citywide jurisdiction for ECSU “is an olive branch extended to the city,” McMasters said. He noted that ECSU brings in roughly 2,300 new students to the area, plus faculty and staff.

“It eases that burden of that 2,300 additional bodies that are in Elizabeth City now,” he said, referring to ECSU students. “We want to be sure that we are helping and not hindering the Elizabeth City Police Department.”

McMasters said the agreement is also a way for ECSU police to be good community partners.

In addition to referring students to the on-campus judiciary system, campus police also will file state charges when appropriate, whether an incident occurs on-campus or off-campus, according to McMasters.

“If a student gets in a fight at Walmart and that person wants to file charges, we are going to give them that option just as we would in any other situation,” McMasters said.

ECSU spokeswoman Ayana Hernandez noted the agreement giving ECSU police citywide jurisdiction is “similar to changes implemented at other University of North Carolina System institutions.”

N.C. Central University in fact has had off-campus jurisdiction since 2018 or 2019, McMasters said. And East Carolina University Police respond to more calls in the city of Greenville than the Greenville Police Department does, he said.

The UNC System provides guidance to constituent campuses on issues of safety and security.

“Each UNC System constituent university, along with the NC Arboretum, has an on-campus police department,” according to the UNC System website. “A chief of police and a staff of fully sworn law enforcement officers, certified through the NC Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission, operate each UNC System police department. These officers have the same powers as municipal and county police officers to make arrests for both felonies and misdemeanors.”

The UNC-Chapel Hill website mentions the expanded jurisdiction agreement the university’s campus police have with the town of Chapel Hill.

“Through an expanded jurisdiction agreement with the Chapel Hill Police, UNC Police officers who are en route to off-campus facilities respond to any suspicious, criminal, or emergency situations occurring on sections of Franklin and Rosemary streets to the north and west of campus, including off-campus housing, and they have full authority in those areas,” the website notes.