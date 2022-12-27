Meet Sheceria Chamblis, also known as Barbee of “Makeupbybarbee.” This young entrepreneur is the definition of what can happen when you have hustle with heart, and dare to step out on faith. This young boss took what she found to be a passion and turned it into a rather impressive career. Having now worked on shows such as Bravo’s the Real Housewives of Atlanta, VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta, Black Ink Crew New York, and Cpuple’s Therapy, Chambliss is making her name known in the world of celebrity makeup.

