Theophilus London Has Been Reported Missing
Theophilus London is missing. Friends and family have filed a missing person report with the Los Angeles Police Department, claiming that they haven’t seen or heard from the American rapper since July and that they have been trying to track him down for the last few weeks. London’s team...
sheenmagazine.com
Real Boston Richey Releases A New Music Video For Single “On Site”
Real Boston Richey has been making moves all 2022 so it’s only right he closes out the year with a new single and music video for what I’m sure will be a new album. The Freebandz artist just seems like he can’t miss this year. Richey currently has the number 10 trending album on iTunes and his music videos are seeing millions of views just in a few weeks.
GMA3’s Amy Robach Reactivates Her Instagram Account After Heading to Miami With T.J. Holmes
Putting herself out there! Amy Robach reactivated her Instagram account after previously shutting it down after her relationship with T.J. Holmes made headlines. The 20/20 coanchor, 49, seemingly made her social media page public again on Friday, December 30, but she hasn't shared anything since November 24. Her last post was a photo taken during […]
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Mourns Father Derek After His Death: Read Her Touching Tribute
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Forever in her heart. Peta Murgatroyd’s father, Derek Murgatroyd, has died. He was 81. “To The Greatest Dad, my teddy bear. This is the end of our ride earth side,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 29, confirming her father’s death. “Oh how I wish we could take […]
Is Christina Hall Sick? The 'Christina on the Coast' Star Opens Up About Her Health Struggles
This is probably an unpopular opinion, but there is truly nothing better than watching a home renovation show. Curling up with a glass of red wine and watching some HGTV is our collective happy place. We're specifically partial to Flip or Flop or Christina on the Coast, so we're obviously...
sheenmagazine.com
DABABY New Music Video “Jac in 06′”
He’s back with another hit. Check out Dababy and his special guests- his family! The perfect winter storm to take us into 2023.
sheenmagazine.com
Beloved Iconic Singer Jody Watley Nailed The National Anthem at LA Rams, Denver Broncos Game on Christmas Day!
Grammy Award winning iconic artist Jody Watley nailed the national anthem at Sofi Stadium on Christmas Day!. The Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos game kicked off with the beloved icon singing the national anthem. The ageless singer and songwriter reawakened everyone’s patriotic side with a live acapella, rendition of the national anthem. She got it right and received a rousing standing ovation.
sheenmagazine.com
Beauty and Business Talk with the Real Life Barbee!
Meet Sheceria Chamblis, also known as Barbee of “Makeupbybarbee.” This young entrepreneur is the definition of what can happen when you have hustle with heart, and dare to step out on faith. This young boss took what she found to be a passion and turned it into a rather impressive career. Having now worked on shows such as Bravo’s the Real Housewives of Atlanta, VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta, Black Ink Crew New York, and Cpuple’s Therapy, Chambliss is making her name known in the world of celebrity makeup.
sheenmagazine.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child
Nick Cannon welcomes another blessing into this world. Cannon help birth this 12th child (his 2nd) with Alyssa Scott. Cannon is so happy to be a father again and after losing the a child with Scott before he truly knows that this is a blessing for them to be able to birth again. The parents named their child Halo Marie Cannon.
