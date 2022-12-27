ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
News Talk KIT

Missing Yakima Child, Lucian, Has been Found but with Tragic News

The talk of the town has been Lucian and his disappearance back in September of 2022. There are reports that his body was found. From the Finding Lucian Facebook group, it was announced by a family member that Lucian has, indeed, been found but with a tragic undertone with broken hearts. They also ask you to respect their time and not contact the family with questions.
YAKIMA, WA
The Independent

Bill Gates made 2022's biggest charitable donation

The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of the 10 largest charitable gifts announced by individuals or their foundations totaled nearly $9.3 billion in 2022. The contributions went to large, well-established institutions, three of them private foundations and three universities to support environmental sustainability, children’s mental health, and stem-cell research. The other gifts backed cancer research and treatment, housing efforts, youth programs, and reproductive health. Two of the gifts exceeded $1 billion, and six of the eight donors (one donor made three gifts) are multibillionaires. The combined net worth of those six donors is just over $325 billion. Topping the list...
WISCONSIN STATE
Monica Leigh French

Opinion: Elon Musk is a Man Child

His handling of Twitter tells you everything you need to know about Elon. What would you do if you were the richest person on Earth? I cannot imagine being in that situation; however, if I was, I’d like to think that I’d spend more than half of my fortune helping with humanitarian efforts in America and worldwide. There would still be more than enough money that my family and I could ever need.
The Week

The year in good news

It was a great year for good news. Around the world, discoveries were made, celebrations were held, and people came together to give back to their communities, lend a helping hand, and toast each other's successes. Here's a look back at some of 2022's bright spots: January Even before she attended her first college class, Melanie Salazar had a friend at school: her 88-year-old grandfather, Rene Neira. They both started at Texas' Palo Alto College in 2016, before moving on to the University of Texas at San Antonio. "We would study side by side," Salazar told Today. The duo graduated together, with Neira...
ARIZONA STATE
Kirkus Reviews

‘Wired’ Names Its 12 Best Books of 2022

Wired magazine named its 12 best books of the year, with titles by Rachel Aviv, Adrienne Buller, and Dan Saladino all making the cut. Kate Knibbs, a staff writer at the technology magazine, praised Aviv’s Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us, about people dealing with mental illness, writing, “It doesn’t offer easy answers, but provokes fascinating questions.”
TEXAS STATE

