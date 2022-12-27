Read full article on original website
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Florida witness photographs cigar-shaped object that quickly faded
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching and photographing a silent, cigar-shaped object that quickly faded away at about 8:22 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Caroline Ellison said she grew up 'exposed to a lot of economics.' Here's everything we know about her MIT economist parents.
Caroline Ellison's father once worked with SEC chairman Gary Gensler, while her mom bought her a book about Genghis Khan when she was a child.
Missing Yakima Child, Lucian, Has been Found but with Tragic News
The talk of the town has been Lucian and his disappearance back in September of 2022. There are reports that his body was found. From the Finding Lucian Facebook group, it was announced by a family member that Lucian has, indeed, been found but with a tragic undertone with broken hearts. They also ask you to respect their time and not contact the family with questions.
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objects
Looking through binoculars.Photo byRyan MagsinoonUnsplash. A Florida witness at Naples reported watching three silent, arrowhead-shaped objects at about 11:40 p.m. on October 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
Bill Gates made 2022's biggest charitable donation
The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of the 10 largest charitable gifts announced by individuals or their foundations totaled nearly $9.3 billion in 2022. The contributions went to large, well-established institutions, three of them private foundations and three universities to support environmental sustainability, children’s mental health, and stem-cell research. The other gifts backed cancer research and treatment, housing efforts, youth programs, and reproductive health. Two of the gifts exceeded $1 billion, and six of the eight donors (one donor made three gifts) are multibillionaires. The combined net worth of those six donors is just over $325 billion. Topping the list...
DeSantis announces investigation of Christmas drag show
The department claims to have received “multiple complaints” alleging the December 26 performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” was “sexually explicit” and “marketed to children.”
Perspective: Elon Musk is still the Person of the Year for conservatives
He was Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2021, but fell from favor in 2022. The disdain for Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk largely comes from disgruntled elites who ought to champion free speech. For conservatives, he’s still the Person of the Year, or at least first runner up
Opinion: Elon Musk is a Man Child
His handling of Twitter tells you everything you need to know about Elon. What would you do if you were the richest person on Earth? I cannot imagine being in that situation; however, if I was, I’d like to think that I’d spend more than half of my fortune helping with humanitarian efforts in America and worldwide. There would still be more than enough money that my family and I could ever need.
The year in good news
It was a great year for good news. Around the world, discoveries were made, celebrations were held, and people came together to give back to their communities, lend a helping hand, and toast each other's successes. Here's a look back at some of 2022's bright spots: January Even before she attended her first college class, Melanie Salazar had a friend at school: her 88-year-old grandfather, Rene Neira. They both started at Texas' Palo Alto College in 2016, before moving on to the University of Texas at San Antonio. "We would study side by side," Salazar told Today. The duo graduated together, with Neira...
Kirkus Reviews
‘Wired’ Names Its 12 Best Books of 2022
Wired magazine named its 12 best books of the year, with titles by Rachel Aviv, Adrienne Buller, and Dan Saladino all making the cut. Kate Knibbs, a staff writer at the technology magazine, praised Aviv’s Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us, about people dealing with mental illness, writing, “It doesn’t offer easy answers, but provokes fascinating questions.”
