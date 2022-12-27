Read full article on original website
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man was reported missing Friday morning by family members, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. James A. Locklear is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds and is believed to have a cognitive impairment. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen at about […]
1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
Greensboro man hit, killed at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street, police say
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was hit and killed on Thursday at the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 6:50 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit […]
Deputies: People in 2 cars shoot at each other in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — People in two cars shot at each other Thursday in Scotland County, according to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened near Fletcher Street in the Gibson area, Dover said. No one was injured and one of the cars involved has been found, Dover said. […]
cbs17
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
cbs17
Is it you? Next-of-kin needed for woman who passed away, Cumberland County deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s detectives are reaching out to the public for assistance to find the next-of-kin of a woman who passed away. Deputies said 63-year-old Debra McRaff died at her home on Dec. 20. She lived on Victor Hall Lane in Fayetteville, according to...
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
1 person with serious injuries airlifted to hospital after tanker truck crashes in Guilford County, EMS says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a tanker truck crashed in Guilford County on Wednesday. EMS officials tell FOX8 the only vehicle involved in the crash near exit 122 at the NC 73/I-85/US 220 interchange was the tanker truck. The tanker truck was not hauling […]
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Harnett County family left with questions after loved one dies in detention center
A Harnett County family is left with questions after a loved one set to be released died behind bars.
Driver arrested after Clinton police chase ends with fiery crash into Fort Bragg gate
A police chase that started at a park in Clinton ended in a fiery crash at Fort Bragg.
cbs17
Intersection reopens after car hits utility pole in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they shut down an intersection after a crash early Friday morning. At about 1:29 a.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of Ramsey St. and Wall St. in reference to a single vehicle crash. According to investigators, the vehicle crashed...
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed near Umstead Park entrance
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Authorities expect delays and...
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed for hours after crash
Traffic was detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh for about three hours on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Raleigh...
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
North Carolina death row inmate dies of natural causes
RALEIGH, N.C. — A prisoner on North Carolina's death row for the murder of a 5-year-old girl 20 years ago died on Thursday. Eric Glenn Lane, 51, died early Thursday morning of natural causes at the Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. No additional information was provided about his death.
cbs17
Cumberland County felon gets 7+ years for using gun in McDonald’s 2020 assault
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County felon was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for possessing a firearm. Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, illegally had a gun that was previously used in a violent assault, U.S. Attorney Mike Easley said in a news release. On...
WXII 12
Wanted man led deputies on chase, issued $409,500 bond
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man led deputies on a chase and received a $409,500 bond after a laundry list of charges. Randolph County deputies were searching for Jimmy Ray Pearson, 34, for multiple outstanding warrants. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News.
