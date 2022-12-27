ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man was reported missing Friday morning by family members, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. James A. Locklear is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds and is believed to have a cognitive impairment. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen at about […]
LUMBERTON, NC
1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
North Carolina death row inmate dies of natural causes

RALEIGH, N.C. — A prisoner on North Carolina's death row for the murder of a 5-year-old girl 20 years ago died on Thursday. Eric Glenn Lane, 51, died early Thursday morning of natural causes at the Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. No additional information was provided about his death.
RALEIGH, NC
Wanted man led deputies on chase, issued $409,500 bond

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man led deputies on a chase and received a $409,500 bond after a laundry list of charges. Randolph County deputies were searching for Jimmy Ray Pearson, 34, for multiple outstanding warrants. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
