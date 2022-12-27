Read full article on original website
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
Mick Foley On The Hunt For Chyna Memorabilia For Documentary
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is on the hunt for merchandise and memorabilia about the Ninth Wonder of the World Chyna. Chyna, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and one-time Women’s Champion, left WWE in 2001 and died aged 46 in 2016. Speaking on his Foley is Pod podcast, the...
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
WWE SmackDown News – Gunther Accidentally Busted Open, Notes On Other Injuries
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Gunther got busted open during a segment with Ricochet. Ricochet rushed to the ring with a chair to save Braun Strowman from Imperium. The Monster Among Men challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which caused Imperium to unleash an assault on the big man. As Ricochet swung, Gunther was caught by the tip of the chair.
Tyson Fury Unwilling To Look Vulnerable Or Put Talents Over In WWE
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that WWE has been wanting to book Tyson Fury for a cameo at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event followed by a match at WrestleMania 39 with visa issues standing in the way of their plans. However, it appears that there’s one...
Miranda Gordy Looks Ahead To 2023, More
Second-generation independent wrestler Miranda Gordy was a recent guest on the Family Business podcast where she discussed a variety of topics related to her career. Gordy, the daughter of the late Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy, detailed her goals for 2023. You can check out some highlights from the...
Road Dogg Says WWE Wanted Him In 2002 For DX Reunion, But He Was In Jail
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh… You Didn’t Know?,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Road Dogg talked about the rumors that WWE wanted him back in 2002 for a DX reunion, and WWE going ahead with the reunion with just Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
AAA’s Original Plans For Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Revealed
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships prior to their scheduled Triple Threat title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Komander & Sexy Star II at Wednesday night’s AAA Noche De Campeones event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that...
Kris Statlander Reacts To The Tension Between The Best Friends, Young Bucks Note
The Best Friends will be facing off against each other on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, as Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta. Kris Statlander took to Twitter to react to the tension happening in the group lately, writing:. “My knees fell apart...
WWE Is Hopeful To Sign More Standout Talent In Early 2023
Dragon Lee announced during AAA Noche de Campeones on Wednesday night that he has signed with WWE. He agreed to the deal several weeks ago and will start training in January, although there’s no word yet on when he will make his NXT debut. It has been reported that WWE wasn’t interested in him until he appeared on AEW TV without a contract.
Ricky Starks Is Not A Fan Of The Four Pillars Of AEW
It’s been over a year since MJF coined the “Four Pillars” of AEW term, a group that includes himself, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy Jack Perry. While MJF’s intention was to single out a quartet of superstars who would bring AEW to the next level, Ricky Starks wasn’t impressed.
Kevin Owens Comments On Trying To Use Logic In His WWE Storylines
Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews for WrestleRant Radio, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on a variety of topics, including trying to use logic for his character and storylines in WWE and the changes that come with WWE’s new creative regime. You can check out some highlights...
Dax Harwood Offers His Thoughts On Dave Meltzer, Star Ratings
AEW wrestler Dax Harwood recently announced his new podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” during the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast and discussed a variety of topics. Harwood offered his thoughts on longtime professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, his star ratings, and if he respects him. You...
Sting Won’t Wrestle Singles Matches Anymore, Talks Final Match
AEW wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently sat down with The Ringer to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. While the Stinger nearly ended his career back in 2015, he wound up coming back for more. But how much longer does he have left? Sting says he’s not interested in working singles matches at this point in his career, and he has a plan in mind for his last match.
Matt Hardy Is Unsure Whether Jeff Hardy Will Return To AEW
Matt Hardy commented on his brother Jeff’s future in All Elite Wrestling during an “Ask Matt Anything” edition of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Jeff has been on hiatus from AEW after his DUI arrest earlier this year. He went to rehab, but until his legal issues are over, he will remain off AEW television.
Warner Bros. Discovery Officials To Attend AEW Dynamite On January 11
The second episode of AEW Dynamite in 2023 will emanate from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on January 11. The WON reports that several Warner Bros. Discovery officials are expected to attend the show. Some “key” executives from the broadcast company reside in Los Angeles, and it is safe to assume that most of them will be in attendance for the taping.
Report: AEW Title Change Being Discussed – Possibly Coming “Soon”
Wardlow may have come up short in his efforts to regain the TNT Championship this week, but don’t count him out yet. Wardlow lost the TNT title to Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear last month, and is a double champion, as he also holds the ROH World Television Championship.
Eric Bischoff: Who Would Want To Hire “Miserable” CM Punk?
CM Punk may be waiting for a long time before he next wrestles for a promotion, at least according to Eric Bischoff. Punk has been suspended from AEW since September’s All Out pay-per-view event due to his comments on the post-show media scrum and the backstage fight. Speaking to...
Eric Bischoff Reveals His Initial Impressions Of Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone, Firing JR
Former WCW president Eric Bischoff recently took to his podcast, “83 Weeks,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Bischoff talked about his initial impressions of Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone in WCW, and firing Ross from the promotion. Here are the highlights:. Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross were...
KAIRI Discusses Upcoming IWGP Women’s Title Defense Against Tam Nakano
Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI will defend her title against Tam Nakano at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. The match marks KAIRI’s maiden title defense since winning the gold at November’s Historic X-Over event. While speaking to NJPW about her title defense against Nakano, KAIRI hyped...
