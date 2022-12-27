Read full article on original website
cbs17
Family escapes major house fire in Durham; truck, SUV and 2 cars also go up in flames
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family managed to escape a Durham house fire Friday night that took nearly 40 firefighters to extinguish, officials said. The fire was reported just after 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of W. Cornwallis Road, according to a news release from the Durham Fire Department.
Car stolen with 4-month-old inside in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night. The Raleigh Police Department said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. The mother of the child told WRAL...
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
cbs17
Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
cbs17
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday morning that they were looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. As of 12:45 p.m., Paige Williams was located, though the sheriff’s office did not share where she was found. In a release, the sheriff’s office...
Police: Man charged after stealing SUV with infant inside at Raleigh apartment complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — A vehicle was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court in Raleigh Friday night. Police said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen SUV with a child inside. On Saturday morning, police said they had charged...
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
WRAL
Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away
Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
Fayetteville man in jail for November murder now charged with one that happened in October
HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, of Fayetteville, was already in jail awaiting trial for the Nov. 25 murder of one man when he was linked to a previous murder. Richardson was being held without bond, charged with the shooting death of 58-year-old Lowell Anderson on the...
WRAL
Sky 5: Glenwood Ave. crash shuts down eastbound lanes
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park.
cbs17
1 firefighter injured in Durham Burger King fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One firefighter is injured after a fire broke out at a Durham Burger King restaurant on Monday morning, according to Durham fire officials. On Monday at 8:18 a.m., the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded with 27 firefighters and five medics to the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 70 at Burger King in reference to a structure fire.
'Unacceptable:' Mother with 3 young children left without heat for 5 days in Holly Springs apartment
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Imagine not having working heat during wind chills in the single digits. A Holly Springs mother says it happened to her family. As of Tuesday night, she’s gone five days without heat inside her apartment at Maple Ridge Apartment Homes,. Jessica Chatman has stopped...
Man charged with murder in Christmas Day death of woman at Raleigh hotel
Brad Damon Greenlee, 50, is charged in connection with the death of Tayanna Lycurgus, 26, Raleigh Police said Wednesday.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Chapel Hill
A pedestrian was struck by a driver on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Taylor Street, Chapel Hill Police said.
cbs17
Stray cat tests positive for rabies after bite in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police announced Thursday that a stray cat in the area has tested positive for rabies. On Dec. 23, officers said they received a report of an animal bite from a stray cat on the 800 block of South Madison Ave. They said the cat...
Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they got a call about a pedestrian hit on Snow Hill Drive near Torredge Road just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
cbs17
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Chapel Hill has died, according to police. At 7:40 p.m., officers said they responded to the incident at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Taylor St. They said 63-year-old Christian Albert Ball, of...
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
cbs17
Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe, Nash and Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being. The reason, the counties said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by their vendor, Cott Systems. The...
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: Teens’ Double-Murder Sends Orange County Community Reeling
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. Missing persons cases are not uncommon in Orange County — especially among juveniles....
