Cary, NC

WRAL News

Car stolen with 4-month-old inside in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night. The Raleigh Police Department said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. The mother of the child told WRAL...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away

Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
BENSON, NC
WRAL

Sky 5: Glenwood Ave. crash shuts down eastbound lanes

Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 firefighter injured in Durham Burger King fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One firefighter is injured after a fire broke out at a Durham Burger King restaurant on Monday morning, according to Durham fire officials. On Monday at 8:18 a.m., the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded with 27 firefighters and five medics to the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 70 at Burger King in reference to a structure fire.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

