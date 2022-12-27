ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Greek Theatre memorial event planned for famed mountain lion P-22

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvhdI_0jw4e7jJ00

A “celebration of life” for famed Southland mountain lion P-22 will be held at the Greek Theatre next month, honoring the cat who made Griffith Park his home and became the face of the endangered Southern California lion population.

The free event is scheduled for noon on Feb. 4, according to the theater’s website. The two-hour event is expected to include musical performances, dancing and food, according to the theater. Tickets will be required.

The lion was euthanized Dec. 17 after being examined by wildlife officials who captured the cat following recent signs of distress, including a series of attacks on pet dogs in the area.

“We will all be grappling with the loss for some time, trying to make sense of a Los Angeles without this magnificent wild creature,” according to the theater’s website. “Let’s come together as a community to celebrate his remarkable life. Joining us will be special guests speaking about their connections to P-22 — and how he also connected us all.”

More information is expected to be released in coming days through the theater and at www.savelacougers.org.

The lion, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the San Diego (405) and Hollywood (101) freeways to reach his recent roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.

Known as the “Hollywood Cat,” P-22 became the face of the NPS’s program to track local lions in the Santa Monica Mountains. His exploits were documented in various media accounts, including his daring freeway crossings, hiding out under a Los Feliz home in a standoff that drew widespread attention and even being named a suspect in the killing of a koala at the Los Angeles Zoo.

He was believed to be about 11 or 12 years old, making him the oldest cat in the NPS’ study of Southland lions. He is believed to have been born in the Santa Monica Mountains, somehow finding his way to his tiny, nine-square- mile home in Griffith Park, separated from his birth area by two of the busiest freeways in the world.

Defying expectations, he persisted for more than 10 years in the smallest home range that has ever been recorded for an adult male mountain lion.

He was initially captured and outfitted with a tracking collar in 2012. At the time of his last capture, he weighed 123 pounds.

After he was captured earlier this month, wildlife experts said P-22 had facial injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Experts ultimately made the decision to humanely euthanize the animal at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where he was being treated, to spare him further suffering.

“P-22’s advanced age, combined with chronic, debilitating, life- shortening conditions and the clear need for extensive long-term veterinary intervention left P-22 with no hope for a positive outcome,” according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

His death has led to an outpouring of emotion from residents and wildlife lovers who have long followed the cat’s exploits.

A memorial sunset hike was held in his memory in Griffith Park the day after his death.

The cat’s remains have since been taken to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, but exactly what will be done with them remains unknown.

Local tribal leaders — who consider cougars to be sacred — have objected to the suggestion that the lion be placed on display at the museum, arguing instead that he be buried in Griffith Park.

Museum officials said that they took part in a “blessing ceremony” to welcome P-22’s remains to the facility. Attending that ceremony were representatives from the Gabrielino-Shoshone, Akimel O’otham, Luiseño, Gabrielino-Tongva, Tataviam and Chumash tribes.

“Decisions regarding next steps will continue to be made together with local tribes, with more information provided as it becomes available,” museum officials said in a statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Say goodbye to 2022 and kick off 2023 on a high note at one of Southern California’s many parties. And don’t forget about to check out the bands, horses and floats that will appear at the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. Dec. 30. Bandfest. Robinson Stadium at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Rose Parade: Facing A Canceled Flight, A Texas Dad Took A 19-Hour Bus Ride To LA To See His Son Perform

Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
HeySoCal

Kwanzaa celebrations set for Hollywood, Long Beach

Kwanzaa celebrations are planned Tuesday in Hollywood and Long Beach marking the second day of the seven-day African- American festival. The celebration at Ovation Hollywood will include free coffee and a food bar, a poetry jam by Jamai Fisher, a performance by the Ujima Dance Troupe and a children’s crafts corner. The celebration at the shopping complex formerly known as Hollywood & Highland is set for noon-4 p.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

The Complexity of Homelessness in Los Angeles County

According to the the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count conducted in February 2022, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County is close to 70,000, of which 41,980 are within the city of Los Angeles. Over 70 percent of the homeless population in the county is classified as "unsheltered," meaning they are most likely living on the streets.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Water and Power: Regional Drought Emergency Declared for All SoCal

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) board of directors declared a regional drought emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of imported supplies. By News Desk. MWD imports water from the...
PASADENA, CA
Key News Network

Outside Fire Extends into Marketplace

Valley Glen, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department doused flames in a commercial building early Friday morning which began as an outside fire and extended into the Sherman Way Marketplace. Firefighters were on scene of the fire just after 3:00 a.m. Dec. 30, in the 13600 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area

Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Carscoops

Ram TRX Driver Smashes Into Los Angeles Home And Flees The Scene

The occupants of a home in Granada Hills, Los Angeles were fortunate to avoid injury when a Ram 1500 TRX crashed through their garage at 8:23 p.m. on December 24. The terrifying crash occurred on the 11300 block of Woodley Avenue and was captured on the property’s security camera. In the video, the driver of the powerful pickup truck can be heard accelerating along the road sitting directly across from the house.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy