Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News – Gunther Accidentally Busted Open, Notes On Other Injuries
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Gunther got busted open during a segment with Ricochet. Ricochet rushed to the ring with a chair to save Braun Strowman from Imperium. The Monster Among Men challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which caused Imperium to unleash an assault on the big man. As Ricochet swung, Gunther was caught by the tip of the chair.
ewrestlingnews.com
2022 Impact Wrestling Year-End Winners Announced
During Thursday night’s “Best of 2022” IMPACT! on AXS TV broadcast, Impact Wrestling announced its 2022 award winners. You can check out a full list of the winners below:. Match of The Year:. Josh Alexander def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey On 12/8/22 Impact Wrestling. Wrestler of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis’ Facebook Account Hacked – Used For Ads & Propaganda
Maria Kanellis-Bennett has informed her fans that her Facebook account has been hacked, and is now being used for “ads and propaganda.”. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champion broke the news, saying she hates that her Facebook account is no longer her own. In April of this year,...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Says WWE Wanted Him In 2002 For DX Reunion, But He Was In Jail
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh… You Didn’t Know?,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Road Dogg talked about the rumors that WWE wanted him back in 2002 for a DX reunion, and WWE going ahead with the reunion with just Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
ewrestlingnews.com
Legado Del Fantasma Shares Plans To “Expand” In 2023
WWE SmackDown stable Legado Del Fantasma has big plans for the new year and that includes adding new members. After proving themselves in WWE NXT, stable members Santos Escobar, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde were called up to the main roster in October of this year. The group has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ratings & Audience For Impact Wrestling’s “Best Of 2022” Episode
Impact Wrestling closed out the year with a “Best Of 2022” episode, and the ratings are in for the show. Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling garnered 89,000 viewers, with a 0.01 rating in the key 18–49 demographic. The “Best of 2022” episode was steady in the demo rating and up 3.5% from the December 15th show’s 0.01 and 86,000 viewers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On The Hunt For Chyna Memorabilia For Documentary
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is on the hunt for merchandise and memorabilia about the Ninth Wonder of the World Chyna. Chyna, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and one-time Women’s Champion, left WWE in 2001 and died aged 46 in 2016. Speaking on his Foley is Pod podcast, the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Seattle, WA has 8,097 tickets out. AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts V in Portland, OR on January 6th has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: AEW Title Change Being Discussed – Possibly Coming “Soon”
Wardlow may have come up short in his efforts to regain the TNT Championship this week, but don’t count him out yet. Wardlow lost the TNT title to Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear last month, and is a double champion, as he also holds the ROH World Television Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Joe Hendry Details ‘Mandela Effect’ He Had After Digital Media Title Win
Impact Wrestling star Joe Hendry was recently interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz for the Paltrocast, where he discussed several professional wrestling topics. Hendry discussed reflecting after winning the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship, and how he gets a family vibe from the Impact locker room. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Could Be Considering Creating A New World Title
It appears WWE is considering a new championship title for either RAW or SmackDown. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE wants a top title for each of the brands heading into the summer time. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that there has been a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Officials To Attend AEW Dynamite On January 11
The second episode of AEW Dynamite in 2023 will emanate from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on January 11. The WON reports that several Warner Bros. Discovery officials are expected to attend the show. Some “key” executives from the broadcast company reside in Los Angeles, and it is safe to assume that most of them will be in attendance for the taping.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is Hopeful To Sign More Standout Talent In Early 2023
Dragon Lee announced during AAA Noche de Campeones on Wednesday night that he has signed with WWE. He agreed to the deal several weeks ago and will start training in January, although there’s no word yet on when he will make his NXT debut. It has been reported that WWE wasn’t interested in him until he appeared on AEW TV without a contract.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Confirmed For AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Orange Cassidy is set to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V, which takes place on January 6th immediately following Rampage. Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyson Fury Unwilling To Look Vulnerable Or Put Talents Over In WWE
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that WWE has been wanting to book Tyson Fury for a cameo at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event followed by a match at WrestleMania 39 with visa issues standing in the way of their plans. However, it appears that there’s one...
Comments / 0