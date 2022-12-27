Read full article on original website
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
AJ Styles Confirms He Suffered A Broken Ankle
AJ Styles has issued a statement on his injury status. The former WWE Champion teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face off against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Rhea Ripley at Thursday’s house show in Hershey, PA. The match ended shortly after Styles suffered an ankle injury,...
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
WWE SmackDown News – Gunther Accidentally Busted Open, Notes On Other Injuries
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Gunther got busted open during a segment with Ricochet. Ricochet rushed to the ring with a chair to save Braun Strowman from Imperium. The Monster Among Men challenged Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which caused Imperium to unleash an assault on the big man. As Ricochet swung, Gunther was caught by the tip of the chair.
Rocky Romero Comments On Karl Anderson Working In NJPW & WWE
During the latest edition of “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, NJPW talent Rocky Romero opened up on Karl Anderson working for New Japan Pro Wrestling while being under contract with WWE, the issues with the double bookings, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
Road Dogg Says WWE Wanted Him In 2002 For DX Reunion, But He Was In Jail
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh… You Didn’t Know?,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Road Dogg talked about the rumors that WWE wanted him back in 2002 for a DX reunion, and WWE going ahead with the reunion with just Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
Jim Ross Not On AEW Rampage This Week
AEW broadcaster Jim Ross will not be featured on tonight’s taped episode of Rampage. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, “Tony Khan gave Ross the week off so he could attend the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.”. The game saw Florida State defeat Ross’ beloved University of Oklahoma...
AAA’s Original Plans For Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Revealed
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships prior to their scheduled Triple Threat title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Komander & Sexy Star II at Wednesday night’s AAA Noche De Campeones event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that...
Results From WWE Live Event In Toronto: Steel Cage Main Event
WWE held a live event on Friday night from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. * Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ended when Bayley attacked them both and got the upperhand. * The Street...
KAIRI Discusses Upcoming IWGP Women’s Title Defense Against Tam Nakano
Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI will defend her title against Tam Nakano at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. The match marks KAIRI’s maiden title defense since winning the gold at November’s Historic X-Over event. While speaking to NJPW about her title defense against Nakano, KAIRI hyped...
Ricky Starks Is Not A Fan Of The Four Pillars Of AEW
It’s been over a year since MJF coined the “Four Pillars” of AEW term, a group that includes himself, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy Jack Perry. While MJF’s intention was to single out a quartet of superstars who would bring AEW to the next level, Ricky Starks wasn’t impressed.
Kenny Omega Says Will Ospreay’s IWGP US Title Is On Loan, It’s Time To Return It
Kenny Omega recently spoke to the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) website ahead of his IWGP United States Title matchup with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17. During the interview, Omega discussed what the title means to him, and why he’s determined to win it back one way or another.
French-Canadian Station RDS Will Not Air AEW Dynamite In 2023
French-Canadian broadcast station RDS will not be airing AEW Dynamite as of the beginning of the new year. According to a report from Slam Wrestling, AEW Dynamite will not air on the French-language broadcast station in Canada starting in 2023. Long-time Quebec announcer Jean-François Kelly broke the news on Wednesday....
Kevin Owens Comments On Trying To Use Logic In His WWE Storylines
Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews for WrestleRant Radio, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on a variety of topics, including trying to use logic for his character and storylines in WWE and the changes that come with WWE’s new creative regime. You can check out some highlights...
Kris Statlander Reacts To The Tension Between The Best Friends, Young Bucks Note
The Best Friends will be facing off against each other on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, as Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta. Kris Statlander took to Twitter to react to the tension happening in the group lately, writing:. “My knees fell apart...
Report: AEW Title Change Being Discussed – Possibly Coming “Soon”
Wardlow may have come up short in his efforts to regain the TNT Championship this week, but don’t count him out yet. Wardlow lost the TNT title to Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear last month, and is a double champion, as he also holds the ROH World Television Championship.
TNT Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed a new match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. Samoa Joe will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin on January 4, the first episode of 2023, with the expected production changes, including a new stage set. On Wednesday’s show, Joe successfully...
Matt Hardy Is Unsure Whether Jeff Hardy Will Return To AEW
Matt Hardy commented on his brother Jeff’s future in All Elite Wrestling during an “Ask Matt Anything” edition of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Jeff has been on hiatus from AEW after his DUI arrest earlier this year. He went to rehab, but until his legal issues are over, he will remain off AEW television.
