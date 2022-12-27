NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Packers climb in playoff picture; Steelers jump Patriots, Jets for Week 17

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
College football schedule: What bowl games are on today? Times, TV channels for Dec. 30
College football's bowl season is in full swing, and Friday's slate delivers five more matchups spanning from the early afternoon into the night. The day begins with the Duke's Mayo Bowl, highlighted by the postgame mayonnaise bath for the winning coach, and it ends with the first New Year's Six Bowl of the weekend as Tennessee faces Clemson in an all-orange Orange Bowl.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Steelers-Ravens Showdown Tournaments features Najee Harris & J.K. Dobbins in a run-heavy build
Happy New Year, everyone! With a new year comes new challenges and of course, new rewards. The Steelers and Ravens will begin Day 1 of 2023 with a stiff challenge: a divisional battle for their respective playoff fates. Pittsburgh (7-8) could move further up the wild-card bubble with a W, while Baltimore (10-5) could inch closer to the AFC North-leading Bengals, whom the Ravens will play in Week 18. Late-season Steelers-Ravens games are always must-see TV, so we're putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this one so we can start the year with some DFS cash.
