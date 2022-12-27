ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, Hunter Henry impacting Week 17 start-sit calls

As fantasy football owners prepare to make their final lineup decisions of the season, monitoring the statuses of tight ends Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, and Hunter Henry is crucial. While consistent production from the tight end position is hard to come by, all three players have upside and could factor into your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave more WRs impacting Week 17 start-or-sit calls

With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 17 injury report for multiple wide receivers, including Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, and Jerry Jeudy. All of these WRs would be in lineups if they're active, so knowing the latest updates is key before locking in start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the championship round of the fantasy playoffs.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars

The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, more QBs impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Heading into Sunday's action, several notable quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, and Colt McCoy, are dealing with injuries that could keep them out for Week 17. Knowing the latest updates is key before locking in crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships. Below, we'll...
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Steelers-Ravens single-game tournaments

In the last game to wrap up the Sunday slate, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers will travel to Baltimore to play Tyler Huntley and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Baltimore enters this primetime matchup as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 35 total points, according to BetMGM. Even though both teams' offenses have struggled to score points, several players in this SNF matchup should be featured in multiple FanDuel single-game lineups.
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

Cade Klubnik's struggles in Orange Bowl show he's not yet ready to save Clemson's offense

The offensive issues that have plagued Clemson the past two seasons aren't ready to go away just yet. The No. 7 Tigers entered Friday's Orange Bowl with high expectations as freshman QB Cade Klubnik made his first start against a depleted Tennessee, but the results looked like those from the 2021 and '22 teams rather than from the teams that annually competed for championships with Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.
CLEMSON, SC
ng-sportingnews.com

What time does Michigan vs. TCU start today? TV schedule, channel for College Football Playoff semifinal

The College Football Playoff semifinals will kick off on New Year's Eve, starting with Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan is the undefeated (13-0) Big Ten champion, with its signature win being a 45-23 defeat of Ohio State that was powered by a dominant second half. This is the second year in a row Michigan has made the CFP; the Wolverines were dominated by Georgia last season.
FORT WORTH, TX

