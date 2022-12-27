Read full article on original website
Tom Brady to Raiders? Derek Carr's benching revs up rumors of reunion with Josh McDaniels
The Raiders have benched starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the end of his first year under coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels will turn to Jarrett Stidham against the 49ers and Chiefs. With Carr suddenly sitting in favor of a QB who played...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, Hunter Henry impacting Week 17 start-sit calls
As fantasy football owners prepare to make their final lineup decisions of the season, monitoring the statuses of tight ends Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, and Hunter Henry is crucial. While consistent production from the tight end position is hard to come by, all three players have upside and could factor into your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave more WRs impacting Week 17 start-or-sit calls
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 17 injury report for multiple wide receivers, including Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, and Jerry Jeudy. All of these WRs would be in lineups if they're active, so knowing the latest updates is key before locking in start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the championship round of the fantasy playoffs.
What channel is Cowboys vs. Titans on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 17
A high-stakes matchup kicks off Week 17. The Titans (7-8) are still fighting for a playoff spot and a division title, but the road is now a lot more complicated. With Ryan Tannehill's status for the remainder of the 2022 season in question, coach Mike Vrabel has turned to rookie Malik Willis at quarterback to chase the AFC South.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
What channel is Tennessee vs. Clemson on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Orange Bowl
Tennessee and Clemson expected to be playing a day later than Dec. 30. The Volunteers were one of the highest-ranked teams in college football despite losing to Georgia earlier in the season. Clemson, though losing to Notre Dame on Nov. 5, still had an outside chance of reaching the CFP had it won the ACC with just a single loss.
Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars
The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, more QBs impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Heading into Sunday's action, several notable quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, and Colt McCoy, are dealing with injuries that could keep them out for Week 17. Knowing the latest updates is key before locking in crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships. Below, we'll...
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Steelers-Ravens single-game tournaments
In the last game to wrap up the Sunday slate, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers will travel to Baltimore to play Tyler Huntley and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Baltimore enters this primetime matchup as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 35 total points, according to BetMGM. Even though both teams' offenses have struggled to score points, several players in this SNF matchup should be featured in multiple FanDuel single-game lineups.
Alabama vs. Kansas State odds, prediction, betting trends for Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama takes on No. 9 Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 12 p.m., and it will be televised on ESPN. Now in its ninth season, this is just the second time the College...
Desmond Howard talks secret to J.J. McCarthy's late-season success at Michigan
ESPN analyst Desmond Howard was talking with his son before Michigan's matchup against Ohio State on Nov. 26, and the topic of conversation was sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Howard saw the deep passing game throughout the season, and the timing between McCarthy and the receivers was off by a finger-tip...
Cade Klubnik's struggles in Orange Bowl show he's not yet ready to save Clemson's offense
The offensive issues that have plagued Clemson the past two seasons aren't ready to go away just yet. The No. 7 Tigers entered Friday's Orange Bowl with high expectations as freshman QB Cade Klubnik made his first start against a depleted Tennessee, but the results looked like those from the 2021 and '22 teams rather than from the teams that annually competed for championships with Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.
Derek Carr landing spots 2023: Jets, Colts among best fits if Raiders trade long-time QB after benching
The Raiders made a key decision about the future of their franchise with just two games left in the 2022 NFL season. Las Vegas decided to bench the team's long-time starter, Derek Carr, in favor of fourth-year backup Jarrett Stidham. Carr had started the first 15 games of the season...
What time does Michigan vs. TCU start today? TV schedule, channel for College Football Playoff semifinal
The College Football Playoff semifinals will kick off on New Year's Eve, starting with Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan is the undefeated (13-0) Big Ten champion, with its signature win being a 45-23 defeat of Ohio State that was powered by a dominant second half. This is the second year in a row Michigan has made the CFP; the Wolverines were dominated by Georgia last season.
Revisiting Kirk Herbstreit's 1993 Citrus Bowl vs. Georgia, a lowlight in his Ohio State playing career
No. 1 Georgia meets No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, and Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for ESPN. Herbstreit was the quarterback for the Buckeyes the last time — and the only other time...
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 17
The NFL playoff picture is coming into focus as the 2022 regular season comes to a close. As it stands, more than half of the 14-team field has booked its passage to the postseason. Nine teams have clinched playoff spots entering Week 17. Four more — one division and three...
