4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Raiders bench Derek Carr? Offseason trade rumors might explain surprise Jarrett Stidham pivot
The Raiders are keeping Derek Carr in the garage for the remainder of the season. The 6-9 Raiders are, somehow, still mathematically alive in the playoff race. After this weekend, though, that likely won't be the case. If the Raiders do somehow make a playoff run and win their remaining two games, then it will be without Carr under center.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, Hunter Henry impacting Week 17 start-sit calls
As fantasy football owners prepare to make their final lineup decisions of the season, monitoring the statuses of tight ends Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, and Hunter Henry is crucial. While consistent production from the tight end position is hard to come by, all three players have upside and could factor into your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave more WRs impacting Week 17 start-or-sit calls
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 17 injury report for multiple wide receivers, including Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, and Jerry Jeudy. All of these WRs would be in lineups if they're active, so knowing the latest updates is key before locking in start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the championship round of the fantasy playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Steelers-Ravens single-game tournaments
In the last game to wrap up the Sunday slate, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers will travel to Baltimore to play Tyler Huntley and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Baltimore enters this primetime matchup as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 35 total points, according to BetMGM. Even though both teams' offenses have struggled to score points, several players in this SNF matchup should be featured in multiple FanDuel single-game lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Tennessee vs. Clemson on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Orange Bowl
Tennessee and Clemson expected to be playing a day later than Dec. 30. The Volunteers were one of the highest-ranked teams in college football despite losing to Georgia earlier in the season. Clemson, though losing to Notre Dame on Nov. 5, still had an outside chance of reaching the CFP had it won the ACC with just a single loss.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady to Raiders? Derek Carr's benching revs up rumors of reunion with Josh McDaniels
The Raiders have benched starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the end of his first year under coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels will turn to Jarrett Stidham against the 49ers and Chiefs. With Carr suddenly sitting in favor of a QB who played...
ng-sportingnews.com
History of Georgia football championships: How many national titles have the Bulldogs won?
Georgia once again appears poised to sit atop the college football world. The Bulldogs won the national championship in 2021, defeating Alabama and eliminating the possibility of the first-ever CFP back-to-back champion. In 2022, Georgia has a chance to become the first back-to-back winner after going undefeated during the regular season and reaching the Peach Bowl, where it will face Ohio State in the CFP semifinal.
ng-sportingnews.com
Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars
The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Rhamondre Stevenson, Kenneth Walker III impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em calls
With the championship round of the fantasy football playoffs underway, owners are checking the latest injury reports on two key starting running backs, Rhamondre Stevenson and Kenneth Walker III, who are listed as "questionable" heading into Sunday's action. If either of these RBs are ruled out for Week 17, it will have a big effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the championship round.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football schedule: What bowl games are on today? Times, TV channels for Dec. 30
College football's bowl season is in full swing, and Friday's slate delivers five more matchups spanning from the early afternoon into the night. The day begins with the Duke's Mayo Bowl, highlighted by the postgame mayonnaise bath for the winning coach, and it ends with the first New Year's Six Bowl of the weekend as Tennessee faces Clemson in an all-orange Orange Bowl.
ng-sportingnews.com
Has TCU ever won a national championship in football? History of Horned Frogs' best seasons
Every week, it felt like TCU's coming to Earth moment was coming. In a challenging Big 12 slate, a defense that was at times shaky and an unheralded roster led many to believe TCU was inevitably going to fall off its undefeated run. It didn't really happen. The Horned Frogs...
ng-sportingnews.com
Desmond Howard talks secret to J.J. McCarthy's late-season success at Michigan
ESPN analyst Desmond Howard was talking with his son before Michigan's matchup against Ohio State on Nov. 26, and the topic of conversation was sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Howard saw the deep passing game throughout the season, and the timing between McCarthy and the receivers was off by a finger-tip...
ng-sportingnews.com
TSN Archives: Clemente and Charisma (Jan. 20, 1973, issue)
DETROIT, Mich. — It is a strange thing. I've often accused baseball as not being aggressive enough or lacking imagination, but whenever the talk of interleague play comes up, I find myself being against it. The theory of interleague play is great — that you'll get to see the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Lane Kiffin accuses Texas Tech player of spitting at Ole Miss' Dayton Wade, using possible 'racial slur'
At the start of the Texas Bowl's fourth quarter between Ole Miss and Texas Tech, Lane Kiffin said a Red Raider spit and possibly directed a racial slur at one of Ole Miss' players. The Associated Press reported that after the game, Kiffin said during a scrum between the two...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA Friday Night DFS Picks 12/30: DraftKings lineup, sleepers for tonight's daily fantasy basketball tournaments — Dejounte Murray & Tyler Herro highlight a stars-and-sleepers squad
Happy New Year weekend, everyone! Hope you have a safe and enjoyable holiday with your loved ones, and best wishes for a happy, healthy, and fortunate 2023. Of course, we aim to bring you good fortune every Friday with our NBA DFS lineup of the day on DraftKings. Let's kick this weekend off in style — by injecting it with some daily fantasy cash flow!
ng-sportingnews.com
Alabama vs. Kansas State odds, prediction, betting trends for Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama takes on No. 9 Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 12 p.m., and it will be televised on ESPN. Now in its ninth season, this is just the second time the College...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, more QBs impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Heading into Sunday's action, several notable quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, and Colt McCoy, are dealing with injuries that could keep them out for Week 17. Knowing the latest updates is key before locking in crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships. Below, we'll...
ng-sportingnews.com
Derek Carr landing spots 2023: Jets, Colts among best fits if Raiders trade long-time QB after benching
The Raiders made a key decision about the future of their franchise with just two games left in the 2022 NFL season. Las Vegas decided to bench the team's long-time starter, Derek Carr, in favor of fourth-year backup Jarrett Stidham. Carr had started the first 15 games of the season...
ng-sportingnews.com
Revisiting Kirk Herbstreit's 1993 Citrus Bowl vs. Georgia, a lowlight in his Ohio State playing career
No. 1 Georgia meets No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, and Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for ESPN. Herbstreit was the quarterback for the Buckeyes the last time — and the only other time...
ng-sportingnews.com
Mike Gundy takes aim at reporter after Oklahoma State's bowl loss: 'Don't mess with people's families'
Oklahoma State lost five of its last six games to finish the season, including the Garuanteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, and frustrations boiled over during coach Mike Gundy's final postgame press conference of the year. Gundy took issue with a reporter's question about potential coaching staff changes, which would have...
