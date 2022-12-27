ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Raiders bench Derek Carr? Offseason trade rumors might explain surprise Jarrett Stidham pivot

The Raiders are keeping Derek Carr in the garage for the remainder of the season. The 6-9 Raiders are, somehow, still mathematically alive in the playoff race. After this weekend, though, that likely won't be the case. If the Raiders do somehow make a playoff run and win their remaining two games, then it will be without Carr under center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, Hunter Henry impacting Week 17 start-sit calls

As fantasy football owners prepare to make their final lineup decisions of the season, monitoring the statuses of tight ends Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, and Hunter Henry is crucial. While consistent production from the tight end position is hard to come by, all three players have upside and could factor into your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave more WRs impacting Week 17 start-or-sit calls

With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 17 injury report for multiple wide receivers, including Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, and Jerry Jeudy. All of these WRs would be in lineups if they're active, so knowing the latest updates is key before locking in start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the championship round of the fantasy playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Steelers-Ravens single-game tournaments

In the last game to wrap up the Sunday slate, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers will travel to Baltimore to play Tyler Huntley and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Baltimore enters this primetime matchup as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 35 total points, according to BetMGM. Even though both teams' offenses have struggled to score points, several players in this SNF matchup should be featured in multiple FanDuel single-game lineups.
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

History of Georgia football championships: How many national titles have the Bulldogs won?

Georgia once again appears poised to sit atop the college football world. The Bulldogs won the national championship in 2021, defeating Alabama and eliminating the possibility of the first-ever CFP back-to-back champion. In 2022, Georgia has a chance to become the first back-to-back winner after going undefeated during the regular season and reaching the Peach Bowl, where it will face Ohio State in the CFP semifinal.
ATHENS, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars

The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Rhamondre Stevenson, Kenneth Walker III impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em calls

With the championship round of the fantasy football playoffs underway, owners are checking the latest injury reports on two key starting running backs, Rhamondre Stevenson and Kenneth Walker III, who are listed as "questionable" heading into Sunday's action. If either of these RBs are ruled out for Week 17, it will have a big effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the championship round.
ng-sportingnews.com

College football schedule: What bowl games are on today? Times, TV channels for Dec. 30

College football's bowl season is in full swing, and Friday's slate delivers five more matchups spanning from the early afternoon into the night. The day begins with the Duke's Mayo Bowl, highlighted by the postgame mayonnaise bath for the winning coach, and it ends with the first New Year's Six Bowl of the weekend as Tennessee faces Clemson in an all-orange Orange Bowl.
MARYLAND STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

TSN Archives: Clemente and Charisma (Jan. 20, 1973, issue)

DETROIT, Mich. — It is a strange thing. I've often accused baseball as not being aggressive enough or lacking imagination, but whenever the talk of interleague play comes up, I find myself being against it. The theory of interleague play is great — that you'll get to see the...
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA Friday Night DFS Picks 12/30: DraftKings lineup, sleepers for tonight's daily fantasy basketball tournaments — Dejounte Murray & Tyler Herro highlight a stars-and-sleepers squad

Happy New Year weekend, everyone! Hope you have a safe and enjoyable holiday with your loved ones, and best wishes for a happy, healthy, and fortunate 2023. Of course, we aim to bring you good fortune every Friday with our NBA DFS lineup of the day on DraftKings. Let's kick this weekend off in style — by injecting it with some daily fantasy cash flow!
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, more QBs impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Heading into Sunday's action, several notable quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, and Colt McCoy, are dealing with injuries that could keep them out for Week 17. Knowing the latest updates is key before locking in crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships. Below, we'll...

