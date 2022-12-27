ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Raiders bench Derek Carr? Offseason trade rumors might explain surprise Jarrett Stidham pivot

The Raiders are keeping Derek Carr in the garage for the remainder of the season. The 6-9 Raiders are, somehow, still mathematically alive in the playoff race. After this weekend, though, that likely won't be the case. If the Raiders do somehow make a playoff run and win their remaining two games, then it will be without Carr under center.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Rhamondre Stevenson, Kenneth Walker III impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em calls

With the championship round of the fantasy football playoffs underway, owners are checking the latest injury reports on two key starting running backs, Rhamondre Stevenson and Kenneth Walker III, who are listed as "questionable" heading into Sunday's action. If either of these RBs are ruled out for Week 17, it will have a big effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the championship round.
ng-sportingnews.com

Cowboys all-white uniforms, explained: What to know about 'Arctic Cowboys' alternate helmets, jerseys

The temperature might have risen in the past few days, but it'll still be icy in Nashville on Thursday night. The Cowboys are debuting their new "arctic" uniforms against the Titans this week on "Thursday Night Football." The special color rush look features white throwback jerseys, white pants and a new white helmet complete with white face masks.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, more QBs impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Heading into Sunday's action, several notable quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, and Colt McCoy, are dealing with injuries that could keep them out for Week 17. Knowing the latest updates is key before locking in crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships. Below, we'll...
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Steelers-Ravens single-game tournaments

In the last game to wrap up the Sunday slate, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers will travel to Baltimore to play Tyler Huntley and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Baltimore enters this primetime matchup as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 35 total points, according to BetMGM. Even though both teams' offenses have struggled to score points, several players in this SNF matchup should be featured in multiple FanDuel single-game lineups.
